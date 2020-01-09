'American Horror Story' Receives Major FX Renewal Through Season 13

FX's beloved anthology series American Horror Story has been renewed in a major way at the network.

Already scheduled to launch Season 10 later this year, the Ryan Murphy- and Brad Falchuk-created series will return for more scares over three additional seasons, taking it through to Season 13 — how appropriate. The news was announced Thursday by John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, during the network's Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour presentation.

Following the success of last year's AHS: 1984, it's no surprise FX wants to continue the momentum. The show has been a popular title for them since it launched back in 2011 with AHS: Murder House. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning franchise is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

"Ryan and Brad are undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," said Landgraf. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story," Landgraf concluded.

Through its nine seasons, American Horror Story has averaged nearly 10 million Total Viewers, with 9.8 million tuning in per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms. In total, the series has delivered an audience totaling more than 1 billion over the course of 103 episodes in 9 seasons.

Exploring different themes and stories in horror, each installment tells a different tale, which have ranged from witches and a traveling freak show to an insane asylum. In total, the library of installments includes Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.

Throughout its history, American Horror Story has collected 95 Emmy nominations and 16 wins. The show has also been nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards, 17 Critics' Choice Awards and two WGA Awards.

No word on what Seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 will center on yet, but stay tuned for possible updates in the future.