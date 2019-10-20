7 Most Impactful Modern Coming Out TV Moments (PHOTOS)
October is LGBTQ+ History Month, a powerful moment of acceptance, self-reflection, and identity. And during this month, we also celebrate coming out stories.
From landmark breakthroughs like Ellen DeGeneres coming out on her sitcom Ellen to Jack (Kerr Smith) on Dawson’s Creek having the first male-on-male kiss on network television, TV has come a long way in showcasing these powerful moments.
In light of that, we’re looking to some current memorable scenes of beloved characters sharing their identity, such as Tess (Eris Baker) on This Is Us, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) on Riverdale, and Bachelor in Paradise reality star Demi Burnett. Click through the gallery above!
