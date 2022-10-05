Constance Wu Felt ‘Shunned’ After Simu Liu Joked About Her ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweets

Constance Wu has been very candid as of late during the press tour for her book Making A Scene, and now she’s opening up more about the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation she experienced on the set of Fresh Off The Boat.

On the October 5 episode of Red Table Talk, Wu spoke about how she felt betrayed by her own community after she tweeted her disappointment that Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed. She mentioned a joke that Shang-Chi star Simu Liu made at a gala that took place after Wu’s suicide attempt. When she agreed to appear at the gala, the producers assured her that no jokes would be made at her expense.