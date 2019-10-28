'The Rookie,' 'Stumptown' & 'mixed-ish' Get Full-Season Orders at ABC

ABC has ordered additional episodes of two of its new series and one of its sophomore hits.

The network has given full-season orders to mixed-ish and Stumptown and a spring season pickup to The Rookie, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced Monday.

"This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive, and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest, and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base," Burke said in a statement.

"Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows," Burke continued. "We're so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can't wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

Which New Fall 2019 Network Shows Should Get a Season 2? (POLL) Two shows have already been renewed, but what should happen with the rest of the dramas and comedies?

Mixed-ish is the number one new comedy of the season among adults 18-49, with a 1.80 rating across all platforms in L+7.

Meanwhile, Stumptown tops the list for playback gain for a new series in total viewers, with nearly 4.0 million viewers after seven days to double its Live + Same Day average. The drama builds on its lead-in by double digital in viewers and the key demo and is ABC's most-watched show on Wednesdays this season. It is averaging 9.7 million viewers and a 2.18 rating among adults 18-49 across all platforms in L+7 for its first three episodes.

The Rookie is improving its new time slot on Sundays (10/9c) for the network by triple digits in viewers and adults 18-49. It is ABC's most-watched series in that slot in four years.

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC

mixed-ish, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

Stumptown, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC