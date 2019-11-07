ABC Orders Full Seasons of 'American Housewife' & 'Bless This Mess'

Two more ABC series are sticking around all season.

The network has ordered six additional episodes of its comedies Bless This Mess and American Housewife, giving them both full-season orders.

"Bless This Mess has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This series exquisitely captures a witty and warm look into the close-knit communities of America's heartland, and we are so excited to deliver more stories from 'Bucksnort' to the masses."

The series, now in its second season, stars Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, Lennon Parham, and Langston Kerman.

"Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy American Housewife, and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious," Burke continued. "As Katie Otto, Katy Mixon delivers a welcome comedic relief with her acerbic take on life. These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We're proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward to keeping viewers laughing this season."

The comedy, in its fourth season, stars Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong.

ABC previously gave full-season orders to The Rookie, Stumptown, and mixed-ish.

Bless This Mess, Tuesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

American Housewife, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC