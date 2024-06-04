Wheel of Fortune isn’t the only TV series that’s featured the on-camera talents of Pat Sajak. The celebrated host ends his time on the beloved game show this Friday, June 7. Ahead of his retirement, take a scroll down memory lane to see Sajak’s other TV appearances through the years, from recent comedies like Fresh Off the Boat to his short-lived stint as a late-night host in the 1980s and more.

