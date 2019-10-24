What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2019
Winter is coming, and every Netflix subscriber knows what that means — it's binging season.
The streaming platform is adding a slew of new titles just in time for the holiday season this November. From original films and specials to returning shows, there's no shortage on things to watch this coming month.
Among some of those titles are the Season 3 returns of original series Atypical and The Crown, as well as the platform debut of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and a new holiday themed season of Nailed It!.
Scroll down to see the full lineup of what's coming and going from Netflix in November.
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2019
From 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' to the return of 'Big Mouth.'
Available This Month on Netflix:
Coming Soon
Levius — NETFLIX ANIME
November 1
American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Drive — NETFLIX FILM
Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
The King — NETFLIX FILM
The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: We're in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
'Billy on the Street' Is Coming to Netflix — 7 Must-See Segments (VIDEOS)
Get ready to hit the streets again.
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
District 9
November 5
The End of the F***ing World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM
Undercover Brother 2
November 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shadow
November 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8
Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGNIAL
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 9
Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All of the Holiday Movies & TV Series Coming to Netflix for 2019
From films to series, see what's coming this winter.
November 13
Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 14
The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 15
Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM
GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY
House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM
I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Klaus — NETFLIX FILM
Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 16
Suffragette
November 17
The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 19
Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 22
Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody's Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 23
End of Watch
November 24
Shot Caller
November 25
Dirty John: Season 1
November 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 27
Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 29
Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
42
300
A Dog's Life
As Good as It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Netflix Unveils First Look at Dolly Parton's 'Heartstrings' (PHOTOS)
Plus, see Julianne Hough and more stars in the images.
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop's Wife
The House Bunny
Netflix Secures 'Seinfeld' Streaming Rights to Begin in 2021
The streaming service is gaining a popular comedy just as it loses two.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Continuum: Season 1-4
Mamma Mia!
Nikita: Season 1-4
The Red Road: Season 1-2
Boyhood
Coco
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2