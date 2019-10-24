What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2019

Winter is coming, and every Netflix subscriber knows what that means — it's binging season.

The streaming platform is adding a slew of new titles just in time for the holiday season this November. From original films and specials to returning shows, there's no shortage on things to watch this coming month.

Among some of those titles are the Season 3 returns of original series Atypical and The Crown, as well as the platform debut of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and a new holiday themed season of Nailed It!.

Scroll down to see the full lineup of what's coming and going from Netflix in November.

Available This Month on Netflix:

Coming Soon

Levius — NETFLIX ANIME

November 1

American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drive — NETFLIX FILM

Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY

Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM

The King — NETFLIX FILM

The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

District 9

November 5

The End of the F***ing World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM

Undercover Brother 2

November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

November 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

November 8

Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGNIAL

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 9

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 13

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 14

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 15

Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM

GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY

House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Klaus — NETFLIX FILM

Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 16

Suffragette

November 17

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 19

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 22

Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody's Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 23

End of Watch

November 24

Shot Caller

November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 27

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 29

Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving This Month:

42

300

A Dog's Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Continuum: Season 1-4

Mamma Mia!

Nikita: Season 1-4

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Boyhood

Coco

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2