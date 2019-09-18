What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2019

As we head into fall, Netflix is bulking up its slate for October with highly anticipated titles, new series and old favorites.

Among some of the titles coming to subscribers this month for streaming are the buzzed-about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Oct. 11), Paul Rudd's double take in Living with Yourself (Oct. 18), Big Mouth: Season 3 (Oct. 4), the return of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (TBA) and Schitt's Creek: Season 5, among many others.

Below, find the full roundup of titles arriving this October on the platform.

Available This Month on Netflix:

Coming Soon

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nikki Glaser: Bangin' — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 3

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORGIINAL

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 10

Schitt's Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Fractured — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La influencia — NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 12

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eli — NETFLIX FILM

Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM

Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! France (C'est du gateau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailted It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM

It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull

Leaving This Month:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Despicable Me 3

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

El Internado: Season 1-7

Bridget Jones's Baby

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game