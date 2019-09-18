What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2019
As we head into fall, Netflix is bulking up its slate for October with highly anticipated titles, new series and old favorites.
Among some of the titles coming to subscribers this month for streaming are the buzzed-about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Oct. 11), Paul Rudd's double take in Living with Yourself (Oct. 18), Big Mouth: Season 3 (Oct. 4), the return of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (TBA) and Schitt's Creek: Season 5, among many others.
Below, find the full roundup of titles arriving this October on the platform.
Available This Month on Netflix:
Coming Soon
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nikki Glaser: Bangin' — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 3
Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORGIINAL
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME
October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM
Fractured — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La influencia — NETFLIX FILM
Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 12
Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 18
The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eli — NETFLIX FILM
Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM
Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! France (C'est du gateau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailted It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME
Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raging Bull
Leaving This Month:
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Despicable Me 3
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
El Internado: Season 1-7
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game