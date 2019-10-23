'Billy on the Street' Is Coming to Netflix — 7 Must-See Segments (VIDEOS)

Billy Eichner's pop culture-inspired "game show" Billy on the Street may have ended its series run on truTV, but Netflix is giving fans something to be excited about — all four seasons are about to become available for streaming!

On November 1, Netflix will add the title to its library for a long-needed binge session. While Eichner's series does live on in the form of a shorter web series, viewers will once again relive some of the original Billy on the Street's best moments.

The actor and comedian announced the show's arrival on the platform this week:

BIG NEWS: MOVE OVER, GRACE AND FRANKIE! BILLY ON THE STREET IS COMING TO @NETFLIX FOR THE FIRST TIME NOV 1st!!!!! FOUR SEASONS OF CHAOS AND JOY!!! SAY IT WITH ME NOW: LET’S GO LESBIANS, LET’S GO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5zjM5CfcII — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 23, 2019

Whether you tune in for Billy's celebrity guests or the random encounters with passersby, we're rounding up some of his best moments below. Make sure you catch the show when it lands on Netflix this November.

Paul Rudd joins Billy in New York City

Christmas with Will Ferrell

Amy Sedaris takes on the Shondaland obstacle course

Julianne Moore acts for tips

Quizzed in the Face with Elena

Do people know Chris Pratt?

Christmas carols with Amy Poehler

Billy on the Street, Streaming Friday, November 1, Netflix