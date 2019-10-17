All of the Holiday Movies & TV Series Coming to Netflix for 2019

Netflix is throwing its hat into the holiday programming ring with quite an impressive lineup for its 2019 season.

The streamer has been bulking up its holiday originals for the past few years, but recently shared its lineup for this coming winter and there's more than enough for viewers to get excited about.

Below, we're rounding up the schedule below, see which films and specials will be arriving this winter on Netflix.

November 1

Holiday in the Wild

This film starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe follows the story of New Yorker Kate Conrad (Davis) who after a sudden and abrupt ending of her marriage continues on to her previously booked "second-honeymoon" in Africa. During a detour through Zambia she helps pilot Derek Holliston (Lowe) rescue an orphaned elephant. Her love for the animals and desire to help leads her to extend the trip for many reasons, but could one of them be love for her new friend?

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartland

November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

November 8

Let It Snow

Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow follows the story of a group of high school seniors as a snowstorm hits their midwestern town on Christmas Eve. Find out what happens when their friendships and love lives collide due in part to a "stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil and and epic party at the local Waffle Town."

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Former competitors return for holiday themed challenges judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Could you think of anything sweeter?

November 15

Klaus

In this animated film, Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is stationed to work on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle. The town is filled with feuding locals and unfriendly exchanges which renders Jesper — who is a works for the postal service — useless until he befriends local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones). Along the way he also discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons) who is a carpenter living alone among his handmade toys. When their lives intersect it will send the town down a happier path filled with friendship, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix this holiday season in an all-new film which tells the story of knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) who is transported by a magical sorceress to present-day Ohio where he meets science teacher Brooke (Hudgens). The two become friends and she helps him navigate the modern world as well as uncover his quest which will help him return home. The more time they spend together though, the more Sir Cole wonders whether returning to his own time is that important or not.

November 22

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Get ready for some holiday baking fails in the beloved cooking series as "St. Nicole and Jacques Frost" preside over the competitors. Among the guests this holiday season are Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Daivd Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

7 Holiday TV Programming Staples You Can Always Count On Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, and your TV programs are about to get festive!

November 26

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

November 28

Holiday Rush

Romany Malco stars as DJ Rush Williams, a father of four who has been spoiling his kids since they lost their mother. As Christmas rolls around, they share a pricey wish list at the same moment he loses his job. With the help of producer Roxy Richardson (Sonquea Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love), Rush will attempt to get his life back on track. Along the way to downsizing, his family will learn that joy comes from those around you not what you own.

Merry Happy Whatever

Dennis Quaid stars as Quinn patriarch Don who is spending time with his close-knit eclectic family for the holiday season. When daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home in Philadelphia from L.A. with a slacker musician boyfriend, Matt (Bret Morin) Don could be pushed over the edge.

November 29

Sugar Rush Christmas

Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo are joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Kshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis as they tackle treats over three rounds of competition for six holiday-themed episodes.

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

December 2

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

It's Christmas once again in Aldovia and Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are expecting a bundle of joy. As the couple await the arrival of their first child, they'll host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to reaffirm a 600-year-old truce. When the peace treaty goes missing though, Amber will have to track down the stolen document before chaos breaks out.

December 6

Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Justin is embracing the holiday season by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magical concept of giving.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

December 24

Lost in Space: Season 2

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)