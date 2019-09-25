Tyler Cameron Has Been Watching Hannah Brown on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown quickly became a frontrunner when she took the stage to compete on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, with her scores from the first two weeks landing her at the top spot on the leader board. But the 25-year-old isn't just impressing the judges, she's also impressing her ex Tyler Cameron.

The runner-up from Season 15 of The Bachelorette recently told Entertainment Tonight that although he hasn't caught a full episode just yet, he's made sure to watch clips of his ex on the dancing competition show.

"I've watched little snippets, I haven't be able to watch [the live show]," he admitted. "I don't even have a TV in [New York City], so I just haven't been able to really get to it. But I've been watching the clips that come out. She's killing it!"

Tyler and Hannah are seemingly on good terms with one another after going their separate ways for a second time earlier this summer. After the reality star broke things off with her final Bachelorette pick Jed Wyatt, she attempted to reestablish her relationship with Tyler. Though the two did get together for drinks, their reunion was short-lived.

Shortly after, the 26-year-old was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid and they've been hanging out ever since.

As for Hannah's feeling on Tyler's new love interest? She's happy for him. "I know he's supportive of me and I'm supportive of him," she told ET Canada.

But Tyler's not her only ex who's been supportive of her. Former Bachelor Colton Underwood cheered Hannah on from the audience during the Sept. 23 episode of Dancing With the Stars along with girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, Chris Harrison, and a few other former cast members.

"I don't know, I have a feeling she's going to win the whole thing," Colton told TV Insider exclusively.

Ex-fiancé Jed has also been vocal about the high hopes he has for Hannah during the competition, telling People he thinks she has what it takes to win the mirror ball trophy because she's "so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything."

