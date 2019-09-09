Jed Wyatt Has High Hopes for Hannah Brown on 'Dancing With the Stars'

There's no doubt Hannah Brown will have a lot of fans cheering her on when she hits the stage Monday, September 18, for her debut on the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 — and one of them is her ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt.

The country crooner, who infamously dated another woman while competing for (and temporarily winning) the beauty queen's heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, spoke out to People about his ex's new adventure — and surprisingly had nothing but positive things to say.

"I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything," he said, adding that he has "no doubt" that she'll do well in the competition.

The couple appear to be on civil terms after the season finale of The Bachelorette, which ended with Hannah placing the Neil Lane engagement ring on the table as she ended her relationship with the singer. Now, with the bad blood seemingly behind them, Jed wishes Hannah "the best" as she takes the stage in just a handful of days.

And he's not the only former flame rooting for Hannah. Former Bachelor Colton Underwood recently spoke with TV Insider about her potential on the dance floor — and he thinks she has what it takes to go all the way.

"I don't know, I have a feeling she's going to win the whole thing," he revealed, adding that he and Cassie will "definitely" be watching and cheering her on.

As for Hannah herself, she couldn't be happier about this new challenge she's about to take on. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram back in August to reveal that she will be competing for this season's Mirror Ball trophy with the caption, "This feels right. Watch me werkk (and maybe twerk?) on @dancingabc. see y’all back on Monday nights with my eyes set on some new bling."

