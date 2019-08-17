Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline: Details on the New Romance

When Chris Harrison said Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette would be the most shocking in history, he wasn't lying. But it wasn't the drama that aired on the show that grabbed viewers attention, it was what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Though runner-up Tyler Cameron was expected to rekindle his relationship with Hannah after they made plans to "grab a drink" during the season finale, that was short lived. Enter supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has pretty much thrown a wrench in any dream we had of Hannah and Tyler getting back together.

Having trouble keeping up with Tyler and Gigi's relationship? Same. So let's break down a comprehensive timeline so we can all stay updated on this unexpected romance.

July 22: Gigi follows Tyler on Instagram.

At this point, there was a possibility that Hannah could still end up with Tyler and not Jed Wyatt, so fans definitely raised an eyebrow at this social media move.

August 4: Tyler and Gigi spotted at a bar in Brooklyn together.

Bachelor Nation had one big simultaneous panic attack when news started to spread on social media that a fan spotted Gigi and Cameron at the same bar in New York.

This was just emailed to me on IG by (IG: artsandfood_nyc). No idea if it’s true, if others saw, or if there’s pics coming. But this person is claiming she saw them. Just wanted to put it out there for all to see. Hannah and Tyler fans - thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/37d09ZQKRv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 5, 2019

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

August 4: They go on a bowling date with friends.

Literally the very next evening, Tyler and Gigi are spotted at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. At this point, Hannah has gotten wind of her ex's newfound relationship and plays aloof when she's questioned about the news.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she said.

August 12: Tyler is spotted leaving Gigi's apartment.

Tyler and Gigi both left the apartment at separate times to "throw off" paparazzi. Nice job, guys. Now no one is onto you.

August 14: Tyler and Gigi spend time at Justin Theroux's new bar.

Spotted! This time, the couple was dressed very casually, both wearing T-shirts and jeans.

Entertainment Tonight confirms, “Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.”

Tyler also shocks fans by asking for apartment recommendations in NYC. “Apartment hunting… send recommendations,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.