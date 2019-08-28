'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Talks What's Next for Him & Cassie Randolph

A lot has changed for Colton Underwood since wrapping The Bachelor in early 2019, but one thing has remained the same — his love for girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

The Season 23 couple have been working on their happy and healthy relationship since the show's finale back in March, and things are only getting better.

"The further and further we get from the ending of the show, the more realistic our lives go back to being, the more comfortable we obviously become with each other, the more we get to know each other. And most importantly, we continue to take steps that are appropriate for our relationship," he tells TV Insider.

One of the steps he's referring to is his recent move to from Denver to Southern California to be closer to Cassie — a move that has helped their relationship only get stronger.

View this post on Instagram I don’t ever want to see another Sunday sunrise without ya A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Jul 21, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

"We're going to take things at our own pace," he continues. "I think we're in the relationship, we know what's best for us. But we're obviously very excited for the future."

And that future may just include an engagement ring. The former athlete admitted that he "obviously" sees an engagement with the speech pathology student, but while they've talked about having a wedding and kids down the road, but he doesn't want to put a timeline on anything.

"I think that has been the best part is just realizing where we're at in our relationship and what's next for us is so exciting. We're so happy right now and we're in such good place. It's been great," he added. "I can't say enough good things about Cassie."

As for what's next for the former Bachelor, the former football player recently adapted to a plant-based diet for a healthier lifestyle. In fact, he went meatless for the past month, partnering with MorningStar Farms for their “Lose Your Veginity” movement.

Outside of focusing on his health, Underwood also teases that fans may see him on the small screen once again in the future. He says that coming back to TV as the host of a show is very much a possibility. Though he can't elaborate on what kind of show it would be, he admits he'd love to work on a project that involves something he's passionate about — kids, food, and interior design. (Perhaps all three at once? Guess we'll have to wait and see...)

As for other competition shows, he confirms he'll leave the dancing to ex Hannah Brown, who recently joined Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I don't know, I have a feeling she's going to win the whole thing," he says, adding that he and Cassie will "definitely" be watching and cheering her on.