Tyler C. Tells Hannah He's 'Looking Forward to That Drink' After 'Bachelorette' Reunion

Oh, it's on. During last night's Bachelorette finale, Hannah Brown asked her runner-up Tyler Cameron for a second chance after saying goodbye to her lying ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt.

"You're an incredible guy and I'm a single girl," she says before asking if he'd be interested in grabbing a drink.

And fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats ever since. So, are Hannah and Tyler dating? It looks like things are headed in that direction. The hunky model recently took to his Instagram page with a heartfelt message for the former pageant queen.

"What a ride... I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together," he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them from the After the Final Rose special.

Tyler's conclusion in the message to Hannah is very telling about where the two are headed as a couple: "As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink."

If you listen closely, you can hear all of Bachelor Nation hyperventilating at this very moment.

Though Hannah admitted on Jimmy Kimmel last night that she "hasn't had time" to get a drink with Tyler just yet (fair enough — it's been all of 30 seconds), she does plan to do so. Now we just sit back and wait for the Instagram Stories to start rolling in!