'The Bachelorette' Part 2 Finale: Did Hannah Find Her Mr. Right, Girl? (RECAP)

On Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale, Hannah Brown said goodbye to fan favorite Peter Weber, revealed that she slept with him four times (not twice) in a windmill, and told Bachelor Nation to buckle up because she plans to get answers to all of the shady rumors that have been floating around.

Tonight, we kick off Part 2, which will include the final rose (Jed or Tyler?), a "cringeworthy" proposal (according to Chris Harrison), and all of the live segments with Hannah's final men. Eek. Let's find out what happened on The Bachelorette season finale...

Who does Hannah pick?

We start off with Hannah getting ready to make her final choice. Hair done, makeup done, everything looking great. But things are not great. On the car ride there, she asks the driver to stop the car. "I can't do this," she says, before stumbling in the street. "I really can't do this."

She admits she's just overwhelmed. "It's just a big day," she says. Sure, but it seems as if she's having a physical reaction to this major life decision.

"The man that I have to end things with today is not going to expect it," she says. And that man is Tyler.

He gets out of the car ready to propose to Hannah. When Chris Harrison asks how he's feeling, he tells him he's "so excited." Ugh, poor baby. He walks up to see Hannah and immediately tells her that she looks gorgeous.

"From the moment I met you, you've captivated my soul," he says, starting his proposal speech. But Hannah quickly cuts him off, making it clear that he's not the one.

"This isn't it?" he asks. MY HEART.

"When I told you I was falling in love with you, I mean it," she says. "But I'm in love with someone else. I'm so sorry."

Tyler proves that even when he's getting broken up with, he's still perfect. He tells Hannah that he's still going to support her and will always wish her well. He even brings up Jed and says how they'll be good together. (Fat chance.) Surprisingly, though, Tyler hardly sheds a tear in the car ride home.

And now it's Jed's turn. Hannah admits that she finally has what she's been looking for: no, not love... CLARITY. The buzzword of the season and she finally has it.

Jed shows up and Hannah immediately starts beaming. I was definitely going to make some sort of joke that Jed was going to show up with a guitar... but he actually did. He has a guitar in his hand and I'm afraid. Please don't sing your proposal, Jed. Please don't.

OMG. He's singing his proposal...

GUYS. I WAS GOING TO MAKE A MEME ABOUT HIM BRINGING A GUITAR TO THE PROPOSAL. BUT HE DID IT. HE BROUGHT A GUITAR TO THE FUCKING PROPOSAL. #TheBacheloretteFinale — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) July 31, 2019

Hannah's a fan of the song and goes on to tell him that she's been praying for someone like Jed since she was a little girl. "I am in complete love with you. I love you Jed Wyatt," she says.

"I have lived 25 years of my life without you and I don't want to go another day of my life without you," he tells her before getting down on one knee. She says yes! Woohoo...

So they're engaged. What could go wrong? Well, we cut to the live studio where Chris Harrison tells us that "Jed is about to face the music." Guess we'll finally learn the truth about Jed's secret girlfriend.

What went wrong with Hannah and Jed?

Hannah reveals that Jed came clean about the secret girlfriend right after they got engaged, but he didn't tell the whole story. Apparently he left out the whole forgetting-to-break-up-with-her thing — a very important part. "Apparently he didn't really end the relationship become coming here," Hannah says. "It's not what I thought I said yes to."

It's clear Hannah is distraught over this betrayal. She admits she doesn't know how to feel at this point. She loves the man she got engaged to, but that's not the same person she knows now.

Jed and Hannah meet up to talk about what actually happened between Jed and his ex. Jed's version of the story goes a little something like this: They were never dating. She was never his girlfriend. He was dating other girls at the same time. She was kind of like his main squeeze and he had some side chicks, too. So that should be his get out jail free card, right? Wrong. Hannah is questioning ever last bit of this story and Jed is shaking in his little musician boots.

Nothing is adding up here.

Jed admits that once he started the show it was like a goodbye to his ex. "To me I ended it in my heart and not verbally," he says in his defense. Convenient...

He tells Hannah that he was scared if he told Hannah the truth about the girl back home, she would've left him. Well guess what buddy? That might just happen now. We also learn that when Jed got home from the show, he went around telling his friends that he "won" instead of saying that he got engaged. Sigh.

"It makes sense now that your family was so skeptical. No wonder," Hannah says. "I feel like this experience has been taken away from me."

Jed continues to apologize over and over, essentially begging Hannah to just accept him for his lies. The apologies don't work and Hannah places the Neil Lane sparkler on the table. It's over.

After the Final Rose special

Hannah admits that she sobbed on the floor after learning of Jed's betrayal. "I have been mad as hell and just questioning what happened but I've gotten a lot stronger through it," she says, before confirming that she and Jed are no longer together.

"The engagement is over. We are not together. That is not what I said yes to." YAS GIRL. Know your self worth.

Jed comes out to meet with Hannah face to face and continues to apologize. "This is to your family, your friends, Bachelor Nation, my family and friends... I'm sorry," he says.

He admits that he's still in love with Hannah and that his feelings haven't changed since they got engaged. Hannah replies that she can't reciprocate those feelings. Cringe. She says she's not in love with him anymore because their relationship was built on lies. The crowd starts to applaud her and she immediately shuts them down. "This is nothing to clap about. I'm not trying to hurt you," she says. It's over. For real.

Chris Harrison finally puts this awkward-as-hell interview to rest. He thanks Jed for being brave enough to ~ face the music ~ even though all he did was seemingly lie/exaggerate the truth to make himself look better. Now it's time for Tyler to come out... who Hannah admits that she still has feelings for.

"Those feelings just don't go away," she tells Chris with a coy smile. WHAAAT.

Out walks Tyler... looking like a snack. At least we can always count on that.

He tells her she's beautiful and strong and blah blah blah, but let's get to the good part: HANNAH ASKS TYLER OUT ON A DATE. I'm screaming.

"You're an incredible guy and I'm a single girl," she says, asking him to get a drink. AND HE'S IN. "Tell me where and when," he says. SHOOK OVER HERE.

And there you have it, guys. Hannah may end up getting her happy ending after all ... it might just be after a few drinks with Tyler. Thanks for joining me this Bachelorette season. I'll see you all next week on the beach for the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7 c, ABC