What's Coming to Netflix in September 2019
Summer may be ending but it's always a good time to settle in with Netflix and the streamer is adding plenty of exciting titles to entice subscribers this September.
From Ryan Murphy's The Policitican — his first project for the platform since signing a multi-million dollar deal — featuring stars like Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange to the Haley Atwell and David Tennant starring procedural Criminal, there's something for everyone.
Find out when those titles and more arrive on the platform with the full lineup below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
September 1
68 Kill
First Kill
Igor
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6
Moving Art Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Olmo & the Seagull
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Walking Dead Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in August 2019
Check out what's arriving soon, from 'GLOW' to 'Mindhunter.'
September 6
Elite Season 2
September 10
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 1
September 12
The Mind, Explained Season 1
September 13
Tall Girl
The Chef Show Volume 2
Unbelievable — Limited Series
Vagabond Season 1
Netflix's 'The Politician' Teases a Crazy Campaign & Characters in First Trailer (VIDEO)
See Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and more in Ryan Murphy's first streamer.
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal Season 1
Disenchantment Part 2
September 27
Bard of Blood Season 1
Skylines Season 1
The Politician Season 1