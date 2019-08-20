What's Coming to Netflix in September 2019

Summer may be ending but it's always a good time to settle in with Netflix and the streamer is adding plenty of exciting titles to entice subscribers this September.

From Ryan Murphy's The Policitican — his first project for the platform since signing a multi-million dollar deal — featuring stars like Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange to the Haley Atwell and David Tennant starring procedural Criminal, there's something for everyone.

Find out when those titles and more arrive on the platform with the full lineup below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

September 1

68 Kill

First Kill

Igor

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6

Moving Art Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Olmo & the Seagull

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Walking Dead Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

September 6

Elite Season 2

September 10

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 1

September 12

The Mind, Explained Season 1

September 13

Tall Girl

The Chef Show Volume 2

Unbelievable — Limited Series

Vagabond Season 1

September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal Season 1

Disenchantment Part 2

September 27

Bard of Blood Season 1

Skylines Season 1

The Politician Season 1