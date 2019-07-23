What's Coming to Netflix in August 2019
While August may mark the beginning of the end when it comes to summer, that means nothing for Netflix, who is poised to release many titles this coming month.
Plenty of favorites and new originals are slated to premiere this August including GLOW, Dear White People and Mindhunter. Whether comedy is your thing or you can't get enough of the platform's dramas, there's a title for everyone.
Below, see the schedule for the month of titles that are coming to Netflix in August 2019. (*Note: Not all titles coming to Netflix have been released yet. Check back here as the month nears for more announcements on the full slate.)
Available This Month on Netflix:
July 2
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ask the Storybots: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 4) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ad Vitam: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 5
No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Enter the Anime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 8
Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FILM
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 15
Cannon Busters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 16
Mindhunter: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Green Frontier — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 21
American Factory — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 22
Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 30
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL