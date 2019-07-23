What's Coming to Netflix in August 2019

While August may mark the beginning of the end when it comes to summer, that means nothing for Netflix, who is poised to release many titles this coming month.

Plenty of favorites and new originals are slated to premiere this August including GLOW, Dear White People and Mindhunter. Whether comedy is your thing or you can't get enough of the platform's dramas, there's a title for everyone.

Below, see the schedule for the month of titles that are coming to Netflix in August 2019. (*Note: Not all titles coming to Netflix have been released yet. Check back here as the month nears for more announcements on the full slate.)

Available This Month on Netflix:

July 2

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ask the Storybots: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 4) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ad Vitam: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Enter the Anime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 8

Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FILM

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 15

Cannon Busters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 16

Mindhunter: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Green Frontier — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 21

American Factory — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 22

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 30

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL