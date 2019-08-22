‘Living With Yourself’: Paul Rudd Pulls Double Duty in First Look at Netflix Comedy (PHOTOS)

The second version of himself will also cause Miles to compete for his wife’s affection

Lending the show its title, Miles will have to live with himself and his actions

Miles’ experiment leads to the creation of a new and improved version of himself being set free in society

In an effort to escape his funk, Miles undergoes a bizarre experiment which backfires

Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man who’s struggling with the challenges life throws his way

You may know him as Ant-Man, but Paul Rudd‘s taking on a new role — or rather two — in Netflix’s new series Living With Yourself.

Described as an existential comedy, Living With Yourself will launch all eight episodes beginning Friday, October 18. The show gives viewers two Paul Rudds for the price of one with a wacky storyline from creator Timothy Greenberg.

Following a man named Miles (Rudd) who is struggling through life, he decides to undergo a “novel spa treatment” which promises to improve his life and self. Instead of the desired outcome, Miles finds that he’s been replaced by a new and better version of himself.

Along the way Miles will have to deal with the consequences of his actions as he fights for his wife (Aisling Bea), career and identity. The story will be told by multiple perspectives allowing for plenty of hilarious scenarios to unfold.

Living With Yourself will be the first series in which Rudd fills a leading TV role. He’ll also serve as executive producer alongside Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez, director Jonathan Dayton, director Valerie Faris and Jeff Blitz.

Don’t miss the series when it arrives this fall and stay tuned in the coming weeks for when the trailer arrives.

Living With Yourself, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18, Netflix