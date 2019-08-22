‘Living With Yourself’: Paul Rudd Pulls Double Duty in First Look at Netflix Comedy (PHOTOS)
You may know him as Ant-Man, but Paul Rudd‘s taking on a new role — or rather two — in Netflix’s new series Living With Yourself.
Described as an existential comedy, Living With Yourself will launch all eight episodes beginning Friday, October 18. The show gives viewers two Paul Rudds for the price of one with a wacky storyline from creator Timothy Greenberg.
Following a man named Miles (Rudd) who is struggling through life, he decides to undergo a “novel spa treatment” which promises to improve his life and self. Instead of the desired outcome, Miles finds that he’s been replaced by a new and better version of himself.
Along the way Miles will have to deal with the consequences of his actions as he fights for his wife (Aisling Bea), career and identity. The story will be told by multiple perspectives allowing for plenty of hilarious scenarios to unfold.
Living With Yourself will be the first series in which Rudd fills a leading TV role. He’ll also serve as executive producer alongside Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez, director Jonathan Dayton, director Valerie Faris and Jeff Blitz.
Living With Yourself, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18, Netflix