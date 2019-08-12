Netflix Announces 'The Crown' Season 3 Premiere Date (VIDEO)

The wait for The Crown Season 3 is finally almost over.

Netflix announced Monday that the series will return on November 17. Olivia Colman, who is taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, takes center stage in the video announcement (below).

Written by Peter Morgan, Season 3 spans 1964-1977 and also features Tobias Menzies taking over as Prince Philip (from Matt Smith) and Helena Bonham Carter taking on Vanessa Kirby's role as Princess Margaret.

It also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The third season will be released nearly two years after the second (December 8, 2017). It will have a lighter tone and "seems ... more hopeful," executive producer Peter Morgan previously told TV Insider. And while Colman has teased that the royals' marriage will be "steadier," there is a rocky relationship to look out for: Margaret and Tony's.

The Crown, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, November 17, Netflix