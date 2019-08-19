Netflix's 'The Politician' Teases a Crazy Campaign & Characters in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Soon everyone will know Payton Hobart's (Ben Platt) name, or at least that's what the student body presidential hopeful wishes for in the midst of his school election in Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series The Politician.

As with any political landscape, there's also plenty of drama and scandal, which are teased in the show's new trailer. As a resident of a wealthy Santa Barbara, California community, Payton has always had dreams of becoming the President of the United States — his current run is the first of many wishful steps there.

Navigating the political landscape, Payton will have to outsmart his fellow students in order to reach his goals, but will he sacrifice his own morality along the way? The trailer certainly hints at things to come as it begins with the announcement of his running mate for the class election at Saint Sebastian High School.

"I'm proud to introduce my running mate today," Payton announces in front of the student body before revealing Zoey Deutch's Infinity Jackson. From the get-go, Infinity's outward appearance projects a sickly state, which is good for Payton.

"She already has an eighty percent approval rating," one of his makeshift campaign managers reports. "And a fan account on Instagram," another reveals, causing Payton to dole out some excited fist bumps in response.

But it all takes a sharp turn in the next scene when Payton accuses Infinity of being caught on camera saying something offensive. That effectively ends that relationship, and that's where the action in the teaser picks up and the onslaught of A-listers roll in.

Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dylan McDermott and more show up as the campaign picks up speed. "I don't know yet if I'm a good person," Payton tells David Corenswet's character River Barkley.

"You don't have to be a good person as long as you do good things," River responds.

Catch the full trailer in all of its glory below, and don't miss The Politician when it arrives on Netflix this September.

The Politician, Series Premiere, Friday, September 27, Netflix