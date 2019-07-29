'The Bachelorette' 2019 Finale: When Does It Air & How Long Will It Be?

The journey is about to end.

The 2019 season of The Bachelorette is officially coming to a close which means we'll finally get to see who Hannah Brown picks to be her future husband. Will it be Tyler C., Jed, or Peter? Or maybe she'll walk away from Season 15 empty-handed...

We'll find out all of that and more on The Bachelorette finale — read on for everything you need to know about the two-night special.

Is Hannah Brown Dropping Hints She's Unhappy After Her 'Bachelorette' Season? The Alabama beauty queen may be dropping hints about how she's dealing with the 'Bachelorette' drama on her social media.

When and what time is The Bachelorette finale?

Tune in on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30 to watch Hannah make her final choice. Both two-hour episodes start at 8/7c and will include live, in-studio segments.

Can I stream The Bachelorette finale online?

Fans who log in with their credentials from their cable service provider can watch Hannah give out her final rose on ABC.com. You can also watch it on Hulu, although you'll have to wait at least 24 hours before the episode is available.

'Bachelorette' Bombshell! Details on Jed Wyatt's Alleged Girlfriend While Filming The Season 15 frontrunner is said to have been dating musician Haley Stevens when he went on the show.

Who is left on The Bachelorette?

There are three final men fighting for Hannah's heart: Tyler C., Jed, and Peter. In a preview for the finale episode, Hannah admits she's "confused, concerned, and conflicted" after her family meets one of the finalists.

"I want somebody that will love you like I know you should be loved," her mom says through tears.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why did Luke P. leave The Bachelorette?

Because he was asked to! Hannah sent Luke home during his overnight date after he made inappropriate comments about her sleeping with other men on the show.

"If you told me you're having sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home," he said, kicking off the most cringeworthy conversation in Bachelorette history. Needless to say, Hannah wasn't pleased with what Luke had to say.

How to Follow the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 6 Cast on Instagram (PHOTOS) Follow along with all of your favorites, from John Paul Jones and Derek Peth to Demi Burnett and Annaliese Puccini.

"You're like, 'If you've had sex, then I'm going home.' It's like, 'Well, I want somebody who can get along with people, who doesn't have pride issues.' There's so many things that I don't want out of a husband that you've shown. Oh my gosh. That's a big f**k you. That's what that is," Hannah responded shortly before sending Luke home.

But he didn't leave for long. Luke returned to the show the very next episode during a rose ceremony begging Hannah to give him a chance to explain himself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To say the beauty queen was unhappy to see Luke is an understatement. “F**k! Leave! I’m so tired. You’re so narcissistic. It’s my this, my that. This is not about your heart," she told him. "I’m sorry that your heart is broken, but you’ve already broken my heart like 15 times through all of this by me trying to make this work.”

After many, many more attempts to get him to exit the show, he finally took the hint and left.

'Bachelor' Franchise Couples That Prove the Show Works Find out which couples are still going strong and where Chris and Krystal from 'Bachelor in Paradise' tied the knot.

Chris Harrison sat down with Luke during the Men Tell All special last week where Luke admitted that he didn't regret his actions on the show.

The Bachelorette, Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, 8/7c, ABC