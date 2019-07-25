How to Follow the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Cast on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Stefanie Parker
ABC
HANNAH GODWIN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hannah Godwin

The blonde beauty’s Instagram page is a sight to see! Check it out at @hannahg11.

BLAKE HORSTMANN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Blake Horstmann

Blake seemingly gets himself into a lot of drama this season — and you can follow along with him on Instagram and Twitter at @balokaye.h and @balokaye_h.

DEMI BURNETT
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Demi Burnett

The self-proclaimed “queer queen” can be found on Instagram at @demi_not_lovato and Twitter at @demi_burnett.

CAM AYALA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cam Ayala

You can find Always Be Cam on Instagram at @camronayala and follow his tweets at @CamRonAyala.

CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

The fourth-place finalist from Colton’s season can be found on Instagram at @caelynnmillerkeyes and Twitter at @caelynmk.

TAYSHIA ADAMS
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tayshia Adams

The dark-haired beauty is on Instagram at @tayshiaaa and Twitter at @tayshiaadams.

DYLAN BARBOUR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Dylan Barbour

Dylan shared on his Instagram page, “Surprise, beaches! this bad boy has been prepping for paradise his whole life…”

ANNALIESE PUCCINI
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Annaliese Puccini

She’s ready for her second shot in Paradise! Follow her on Instagram at @annaliesep.

CHRIS BUKOWSKI
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris Bukowski

This is Chris’ sixth time on a Bachelor franchise show — check him out on Instagram at @chrisjbukowski and Twitter under the same handle, @chrisjbukowski.

KATIE MORTON
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Morton

Follow along with Katie’s tweets at @hellokatiemo and also on Instagram at @katieemo.

DEREK PETH
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Derek Peth

Derek keeps it simple with his social media handles — follow him on Instagram at @pethderek and Twitter at @pethderek.

JOHN PAUL JONES
ABC/Craig Sjodin

John Paul Jones

Everyone’s favorite man with three names can be found on Instagram at @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones.

BIBIANA JULIAN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bibiana Julian

Bibi is on Instagram at @bibi_julz and Twitter under the same handle, @bibi_julz.

CLAY HARBOR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clay Harbor

Click here to check out the athlete on Instagram and Twitter.

WILLS REID
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Wills Reid

The fan favorite from Becca Kufrin’s season is on Instagram at willssephine.

KEVIN FORTENBERRY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kevin Fortenberry

You can follow the fitness enthusiast on Instagram and Twitter.

NICOLE LOPEZ-ALVAR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Nicole’s on Instagram at @nicolelovar and Twitter under the same handle, @nicolelovar.

ONYEKA EHIE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Onyeka Ehie

She started drama on Colton’s season — will she do the same on Paradise? Click here to follow her on Instagram and here to follow her on Twitter.

SYDNEY LOTUACO
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sydney Lotuaco

Check out Sydney on Instagram at @sydneylotuaco and Twitter at @sydneylotuaco.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is bringing back some of our favorites, both old — Derek Peth! Chris Bukowski! — and new — John Paul Jones! Demi Burnett! — from Bachelor Nation.

And while you’re keeping up with each episode every Monday and Tuesday night, you’re going to want to follow these former Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants on social media, as well.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Click through the gallery above to find where you can find BIP cast members like Dylan Barbour, Cam Ayala, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Annaliese Puccini, and more on Instagram and Twitter.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, August 5, 8/7c, ABC

Bachelor in Paradise