How to Follow the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Cast on Instagram (PHOTOS)
1 of
Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is bringing back some of our favorites, both old — Derek Peth! Chris Bukowski! — and new — John Paul Jones! Demi Burnett! — from Bachelor Nation.
And while you’re keeping up with each episode every Monday and Tuesday night, you’re going to want to follow these former Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants on social media, as well.
See Also
'Bachelor in Paradise' Trailer Breakdown: Demi's Girlfriend, Dean's Mustache & More (PHOTOS)
Season 6 is full of drama and tears — here's everything we know from the extended sneak peek.
Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Click through the gallery above to find where you can find BIP cast members like Dylan Barbour, Cam Ayala, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Annaliese Puccini, and more on Instagram and Twitter.
Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, August 5, 8/7c, ABC