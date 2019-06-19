'Bachelorette' Bombshell! Details on Jed Wyatt's Alleged Girlfriend While Filming

Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have heard that a huge bombshell was dropped yesterday claiming that Hannah Brown's frontrunner Jed Wyatt from The Bachelorette Season 15 had a girlfriend the entire time he was filming the show. That's right, Jed, the aspiring country singer from Nashville who literally admitted to being on the show for the wrong reasons has been exposed for ... being on the show for the wrong reasons. Let's let that sink in for a moment.

Even though we probably should've seen this coming (the man basically waved a red flag in front of our faces), Bachelor Nation is shook. So, let's break down everything we know about this whole scandal.

Who is Jed's alleged girlfriend?

Haley Stevens is a 26-year-old singer in a band called Sweet Leah which offers "rock and roll with southern soul" music, according to the band's website.

She claims to have met Jed in Nashville in October and the two formed a serious relationship before he went on the show. While they were dating, Haley claims Jed admitted to applying for The Bachelorette.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she tells People. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity."

How long did Haley and Jed date?

According to Haley, they were dating for four months when Jed got the call that he was going to be a contestant on the show. Haley confirms that Jed promised her this was solely a business move to further his music career and that his plan was to make it to the top five so he could gain popularity.

“He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore,'" she says. “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Do Haley and Jed still speak?

“He called me when he landed in L.A.,” she reveals. “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”

Oh my god i am FOAMING AT THE MOUTH THIS NOTE "A note allegedly written to Haley Stevens from Jed Wyatt" pic.twitter.com/rFdLgLZi9s — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) June 18, 2019

He never called when he returned from filming, but the two ran into each other at a music venue in early June and Haley confronted him for his actions and he didn't offer much of a response.

“Part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out," Haley admits. "I feel 100 percent betrayed.”

Is Jed still on The Bachelorette?

Yes. Currently, the remaining men on the show are Jed, Tyler C., Luke P., Peter, Connor, Dustin, Dylan, and Mike.

Jed is definitely a frontrunner and someone Hannah has expressed serious feelings for, but it's still up in the air how all of this will play out. Considering this drama is only coming to light now and filming has been wrapped for several weeks, it's unlikely that we'll hear about Jed's alleged girlfriend in the episodes to come.

When did The Bachelorette start filming?

The show started filming in March 2019 — and Haley claims Jed received the call from ABC in February.

What's Jed's side of the story?

Not surprising, but Jed has been completely quiet on social media. His last post on Instagram was six days ago and it's a video of himself singing and playing guitar. Bad timing for that one, my friend.

