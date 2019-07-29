Ali Fedotowsky Calls 'Bachelorette' Finale 'Unlike Any There Has Ever Been'

Chris Harrison might not be exaggerating when he says Hannah Brown's live two-night Bachelorette finale is the most dramatic in the show's history — just ask Ali Fedotowsky!

The Season 6 Bachelorette lead spoke candidly to Entertainment Tonight about the show coming to a close and dropped some serious hints about what's in store for viewers.

"I have [seen it]. I know what happens," she said. "It is unlike any finale there has ever been, and that's the truth."

The blonde beauty even went as far as to compare Hannah's season to former Bachelor Colton Underwood's — which ended with the athlete dramatically jumping a fence in Portuguese to prove his love for Cassie Randolph.

"Last season with Colton, I thought, 'Oh, we can't get more dramatic than this,'" she explained. "[But] I think this finale might top that finale!"

Yikes. It's easy to assume that the drama Ali is referring to might be centered around finalist Jed Wyatt. Weeks ago, fans learned of Haley Stevens, Jed's alleged girlfriend that he supposedly had when he joined the show earlier this year. Haley spoke out to the media after the musician never contacted her when the show came to an end, despite previous plans to reunite.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," she told People. “He called me when he landed in L.A. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”

So will the truth about Jed's secret finally come to light on the two-night finale? Perhaps. When asked if there will be a happy ending to this season, Ali responded with a laugh, "I can't answer that question."

"It's going to be good. It's going to be good," she added. "It does not end up the way it normally does."

The Bachelorette, Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, 8/7c, ABC