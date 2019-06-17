‘Bachelor’ Franchise Couples That Prove the Show Works

Kat Thieme
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Ryan Sutter
Instagram

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (The Bachelorette 2003)

After finishing runner-up on The Bachelor Season 1, Rehn chose Sutter in the first season finale of The Bachelorette. The two married in December that year, and 15 years later, the two are still going strong, living in Colorado with two children.

37571749_208749376477013_5883117108228784128_n
Instagram

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders (The Bachelorette 2008, The Bachelor 2009)

The couple met in 2010 at a Bachelor event and now live in Arizona and are married with three children!

Jason Mesnick

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (The Bachelor 2009)

After meeting on Season 13 of The Bachelor, Mesnick and runner-up Malaney got engaged in New Zealand and were married the following year. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2013, a daughter named Riley Anne.

37344063_420630995091969_482072996228366336_n
Instagram

Chris and Peyton Lambton (Bachelorette 2010 and Bachelor 2007)

The couple met off of the show and got married in May 2012. They have a daughter named Lyla James, and are expecting another child.

JP Rosenbaum
Instagram

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (The Bachelorette 2011)

The two met on Season 7 of The Bachelorette and were married in December the next year. The couple has since had two children.

27582025_151863558791253_708220328786001920_n
Instagram

Holly Durst and Blake Julian (Bachelor Pad 2011)

The couple met on the spinoff and got engaged in 2011. By 2012, they were married and they now live in South Carolina.

Sean Lowe

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (The Bachelor 2013)

Bachelor Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici during the finale of Season 17 of The Bachelor. Lowe and Giudici were married in January 2014 and are currently the parents of two beautiful boys, Samuel and Isaiah.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried from The Bachelorette 2013

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (The Bachelorette 2013)

The two became engaged at the end of Season 9 of The Bachelorette and were later married in 2015. They are now living in Seattle with their two sons, Asher and Zander.

Jade Roper
Instagram

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (Bachelor in Paradise 2015)

After competing on Season 19 of The Bachelor, Roper met Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise 2. Tolbert, who previously competed on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, proposed to Roper at the end of the season. The two later married in 2016, and they now are parents to a baby girl, Emerson, born in late 2017.

Joelle Fletcher
Instagram

Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (The Bachelorette 2016)

Rodgers proposed to Fletcher on the Season 12 finale of The Bachelorette. The two are still engaged and living in Dallas.

Carly Waddell
Instagram

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass (Bachelor in Paradise 2016)

Waddell, who was a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, met Bass on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Bass, who was a contestant on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, proposed to Waddell during the finale, and they tied the knot in June 2017. They welcomed a daughter, Isabella Evelyn, in February 2018.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (The Bachelorette 2017)

Lindsay and Abasolo met on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. In the finale, Abasolo proposed to Lindsay, and the two are still engaged and living in Dallas.

Raven Gates
Instagram

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (Bachelor in Paradise 2017)

Gottschalk and Gates met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Gates, who was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 21, and Gottschalk, who competed on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, have been dating since the show wrapped.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon (Bachelor in Paradise 2015 & 2016)

After nearly three years of friendship (and unrequited love on Ashley’s part), the two got engaged in June 2018 on the beach in Mexico and, of course, ABC cameras were there to capture the moment. The couple is currently planning their wedding.

35177453_178691999468633_1105793880734826496_n
Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham (The Bachelor 2018)

Luyendyk Jr. initially chose Becca Kufrin over Burnham in the The Bachelor finale, and the two got engaged. But just months later, they split when he couldn’t get his runner-up Lauren out of his head. They’re now engaged, recently bought a home together, are about to be wed in January. Plus, they’re expecting their first child in 2019!

46313859_342064469915763_3327470979325806911_n
Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen (The Bachelorette 2018)

After Arie broke her heart, ABC announced Becca would have redemption as the next Bachelorette. Garrett was the frontrunner from the first night when he snagged the First Impression Rose. The couple is engaged and going strong even after Garrett faced a social media scandal.

DqzKC_7WkAAV0A9.jpg large
Twitter

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt (Bachelor in Paradise 2018)

Kevin previously won the Canadian version of The Bachelorette and in early 2018, he also appeared on The Bachelor: Winter Games (where he dated Ashley I.). He then met Astrid (from Nick’s season) on BIP and though the two ended their relationship in the finale, they reconnected after the show.

1 of

Since 2002, ABC’s reality dating show The Bachelor has worked to find lonely singles their match — while entertaining viewers everywhere with idyllic dates and attractive contestants. But how well does the show’s matchmaking actually work?

With a collective 41 past seasons of the Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, fans have watched dozens and dozens couples fall in love on TV. Though the majority of the Bachelor couples split after their seasons wrapped, there are multiple couples still together that prove the show works.

Check out the gallery above to see which couples from the franchise are still going strong.

Bachelor in Paradise (2014)

The Bachelor (2002)

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelorette




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Voice contestants
1
‘The Voice’ Decides on Final 5 After Stunning Night of Drama
Whoopi Goldberg The View
2
‘The View’ Audience Roars Over Whoopi Goldberg’s Pete Hegseth Takedown
Alyssa Farah Griffin at Disney Upfronts
3
‘The View’ Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
4
‘Morning Joe’ Ratings Revealed Since That Shocking Trump Meeting
David Berry as Lord John Grey and Caitriona Balfe as Claire — 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 11
5
David Berry Teases ‘Outlander’ Shocker for Claire and Lord John Grey