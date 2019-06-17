‘Bachelor’ Franchise Couples That Prove the Show Works

Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham (The Bachelor 2018)

Luyendyk Jr. initially chose Becca Kufrin over Burnham in the The Bachelor finale, and the two got engaged. But just months later, they split when he couldn’t get his runner-up Lauren out of his head. They’re now engaged, recently bought a home together, are about to be wed in January. Plus, they’re expecting their first child in 2019!