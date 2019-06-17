‘Bachelor’ Franchise Couples That Prove the Show Works
Since 2002, ABC’s reality dating show The Bachelor has worked to find lonely singles their match — while entertaining viewers everywhere with idyllic dates and attractive contestants. But how well does the show’s matchmaking actually work?
With a collective 41 past seasons of the Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, fans have watched dozens and dozens couples fall in love on TV. Though the majority of the Bachelor couples split after their seasons wrapped, there are multiple couples still together that prove the show works.
Check out the gallery above to see which couples from the franchise are still going strong.
