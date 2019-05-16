Should 'Supernatural' Get a Happy Ending? Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles Have Ideas (VIDEO)

The end is near for the Winchester Brothers.

We already know that long-running CW thriller Supernatural is wrapping up after the upcoming 15th season but there are so many questions beyond that. Will Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) live? What will come of Castiel (Misha Collins)? And is a happy ending something that's even possible for the series when it finally says goodbye?

We went right to the source on Thursday just before the CW Upfront presentation in New York City, grabbing time with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Above, they gave their take on the decision to end the show, whether the series end will impact the upcoming season in a big way, and that happy ending question. You may be surprised at what they had to say!

Supernatural, Season 15 Premiere, Fall 2019, The CW