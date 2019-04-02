Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles Open Up About Why 'Supernatural' Is Ending

This week, Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles appeared at Las Vegas fan convention VegasCon 2019, and finally addressed questions about why the long-running CW series is coming to an end with Season 15.

"This was a community decision," said Padalecki, clarifying that it wasn't a cancellation handed down from the network.

Ackles added, "It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out.

"I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong," the actor, who plays Dean Winchester, continued. "It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"And so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other,'" Ackles concluded.

You can find those comments at the 29:23 mark of the above video.

Misha Collins also shared his own message — in the form of a heartfelt letter — posted to his social media.

In 2008, my life changed forever… pic.twitter.com/9y4I8Jlw9a — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 29, 2019