'Lucifer's Tom Ellis on Where We Pick Up With the Characters in Season 4

It’s the devil you know!

Canceled by Fox before its third season finale last May, comic book–based crime dramedy Lucifer was resurrected by the streaming giant after a massive online fan campaign.

But even though Tom Ellis's Lucifer — the randy underworld leader who ditched Hell to run a nightclub in L.A. before becoming an LAPD consultant — is now free to sin all over his new TV-MA realm, don't expect Lucifer to put the "X" in Netflix.

"There was a lot of talk about [whether] it was going to become darker and have all these sexy things," admits the dashing Brit. Not so much. Well, except for that one peek at Ellis’s bum in the premiere.

"We wanted to push the boundaries a bit because we obviously had a new playground to play in, but didn't go too far and change the show completely," the actor promises.

That said, there is a new mystery afoot. Picking up about a month after May's cliffhanger, in which Lucifer finally revealed his demonic face to almost-paramour Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German), the 10-episode run finds her returning from a self-imposed exile. And she seems remarkably cool with the fact that Lucifer showed her that he's Satan.

"She's weirdly OK with it," explains Ellis. "She says she just needed to go away and process stuff, but something's not quite right."

By the end of the hour, we see what’s really up with Decker, as well as an intriguing development between Lucifer's celestial pal Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and therapist Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), who'd previously tangled over the affections of Luci's more angelic brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside).

Later episodes introduce Lucifer and Amenadiel's little sister, Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto), a mysterious priest (Preacher's Graham McTavish) and Imposters' Inbar Lavi as the world's first woman, Eve. "She causes trouble for lots of people," hints the actor.

In the end, getting axed by Fox and rescued by Netflix may have been a blessing for this bunch of sinners.

"I’d hoped that after everything that happened, we could deliver a really good season," says Ellis. "I honestly think we've delivered the best one we've done thus far."

Hell, yeah!

Lucifer, Wednesday, May 8, Netflix

3 More Must-See Shows Netflix Saved

You

The 2018 stalker series (starring Elizabeth Lail and Penn Badgley, above) floundered on Lifetime but found a massive audience when it debuted on the streaming service last year. A second installment is now in production. Season 1 available

Longmire

After A&E axed this contemporary Western crime thriller in 2014, Netflix swooped in and continued the story of dutiful Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor, above) for three more years. Seasons 1–6 available

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

NBC ordered, but never aired, 13 episodes of this comedy about a cult victim (Ellie Kemper) who moves to NYC. Enter Netflix! Seasons 1–4 available