'Lucifer' Season 4 Trailer Teases the Second Coming... of Eve (VIDEO)

Get ready for those impure thoughts, you heathens!

Netflix has just dropped a juicy new trailer for Lucifer's fourth season and it's a garden of mirthful delights. We get Luci (Tom Ellis) surrounded by piles of post-coital guests, religious intrigue courtesy of a distraught Decker (Lauren German), and the dance-floor arrival original sinner Eve (Inbar Lavi).

Perhaps Eve's place on Earth is to help our demon-faced sex machine get over the detective? After all, from the clip it seems like Chloe is not feeling entirely comfy with her LAPD sidekick's more, uh, sinful side. Oh, and there's a very heroic lineup of the celestial beings that is just epic. Check it out.

And take it from us, this is just the tip of the viceberg. The season has a ton of twists from the get-go and to spoil any of them would earn us eternal damnation. But we can say that Ellis' newly beefed-up bod gets plenty of screen time, tests of faith await both Dan (Kevin Alejandro) and Ella (Aimee Garcia), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is a stranger angel than ever and Linda (Rachael Harris) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) may be our favorite new 'ship.

It all goes down next month, so if you need to catch up, Lucifer's first three seasons (before it was banished by Fox) are available for streaming now.

Lucifer, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, May 8, Netflix