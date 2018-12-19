PaleyFest Announces 'Parks & Recreation' Reunion for 2019 Spring TV Festival

Let's return to Pawnee!

The 10th anniversary of the premiere of NBC's Indiana-set sitcom, Parks and Recreation, will be celebrated with the full cast and creative team at PaleyFest LA 2019, which will take place March 15-24 at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

“We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy,” said series star Amy Poehler and co-creator and showrunner Mike Schur.

The announcement came Wednesday from the Paley Center for Media with a presale for the festival happening from January 15-16 (for Citi cardmembers, Paley Patron, Fellow and Supporting Members).

The full program for PaleyFest will be announced on January 14 but this announcement also included FX's period drama, Pose, which broke ground earlier this year as the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors for a scripted series.

Also, NBC's This Is Us returns for a second go-around at the festival. Full list of panel attendees will be announced at a later date.

“Every year PaleyFest presents the best of television, providing fans with a rare behind-the-scenes look at both the hottest new shows as well as beloved classics,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO. “We could not be more thrilled to announce our first three selections: two highly acclaimed dramas and a special cast reunion ten years in the making!”

For more information, visit the Paley Center website.