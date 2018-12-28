'Angie Tribeca' Trailer: Season 4 to Premiere With Weekend Marathon (VIDEO)

The 10-episode, fourth season of the police sitcom Angie Tribeca is set to air this weekend on TBS.

Episodes 1-5 are scheduled to debut on the cable network Saturday and Episodes 6-10 will premiere Sunday.

The show stars Rashida Jones, Bobby Cannavale, Andrée Vermeulen, Jere Burns and Kiersey Clemons. Making guest appearances this season are Kathryn Hahn, Rose Byrne, Isla Fisher, Anjelica Huston, Carol Burnett, Carl Reiner, Harry Hamlin, Taran Killam, Eliza Coupe, Deon Cole, Jimmy Tatro and Dove Cameron.

"This holiday binge experience is the latest innovative offering that TBS has provided to fans trying to avoid their families," a press release from TBS joked.

"In Season 4, it's been 20 years since the law wrongfully turned on Detective Angie Tribeca and tossed her in jail. Now, Tribeca is out, reunited with her team, Lt. Atkins, Dr. Scholls, estranged son, Angie Jr. and the young and brilliant Maria Charo fighting for the good guys."

The show was created and is executive produced by Steve and Nancy Carell.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.