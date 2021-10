John P. Johnson / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

For those of you just learning of FX’s riotous vampires-in–Staten Island favorite, now’s the time to binge the first two years. If Season 1’s silly, star-studded “The Trial” episode doesn’t convert you, it’s possible you may be undead as well. Seasons 1–2 available; Season 3 episodes stream Fridays after airing on FX