Eden Sher Confirms ABC's 'The Middle' Spinoff

The Heck story continues!

It looks like fans' wishes have been answered, because we're about to see more Sue. Eden Sher confirmed that ABC has ordered a pilot for a potential The Middle spinoff series.

The actress told TV Line at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con that “we are shooting a pilot.”

“I hope it gets picked up! I think it’s going to be great," she said.

The Middle finished its nine-season run in May with Sue in college. But flash-forwards revealed that she does indeed marry neighbor Sean, and TV Line is reporting the spinoff would take place "several years" after the finale but before Sue "settles down."

"The [flash-forward] was like a ‘happily ever after,'” added Sher. “Sue being Sue as a young adult.”

If the pilot got picked up, it wouldn't be the only spinoff series to air on ABC this year. The network has also ordered The Conners (working title), a 10-episode spinoff series from the canceled Roseanne reboot, with all of that show's main cast returning except its polarizing star.

As TV Insider previously reported, The Conners will focus on Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and D.J. (Michael Fishman).