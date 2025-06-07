The wait for new episodes of The Rookie is going to feel longer than it really is, especially since we already know what’s coming up for fan-favorite couple Chenford. Season 7 ended with Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) still broken up, after she fell asleep (she worked the night shift!) while he was talking to her about their future.

The finale also threw a new curveball into the equation when it came to the recurring villains still on the loose. Oscar (Matthew Glave) escaped after kidnapping Nolan (Nathan Fillion), while Monica (Bridget Regan) made an immunity deal.

The Rookie is once again going to be part of ABC’s midseason schedule, putting a Season 8 premiere date in 2026. So while we continue to wait, check out our burning questions for the new episodes below, then let us know yours in the comments section.

The Rookie, Season 8, 2026, TBA, ABC