What's Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Other Streamers? 'GLOW,' 'Dirk Gently' & More

Netflix

The Ranch

Season Premiere Season 3, Friday, June 15

Rooster (Danny Masterson) flies the coop! The first 10 episodes of the new season are the last for Masterson, who departs the Colorado-set comedy. Let’s hope he sticks around long enough to see brother Colt (Ashton Kutcher) wed high school sweetheart Abby (Elisha Cuthbert).

The Staircase

New docuseries Available now

Netflix continues its streak of riveting true-crime documentaries (see: Making a Murderer and Evil Genius) with the story of novelist Michael Peterson, whose wife was found dead at the foot of a staircase. Would you believe the body of another woman Peterson knew was found in the same situation? This update of the 2004 docuseries includes the 2013 sequel plus three new installments for a total of 13 episodes.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Season Premiere Season 6, Friday, June 15

This deep-space adventure based on a 1980s cartoon is worlds above its source material, delivering smart animated action. The latest season has Voltron’s Paladin pilots still fighting to stave off the evil Gaira Empire and defeat its plans to conquer the universe.

Set It Up

Movie Premiere Friday, June 15

Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) are looking for romance — but not for themselves. The two frustrated personal assistants come up with a scheme to trick their horrible bosses, Kirsten and Rick (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs), into falling in love so they’ll be less… horrible. After all, who knows the alpha execs better than the aides who fetch their coffee, run their personal errands and basically solve their every problem? And while Harper and Charlie play matchmaker, they might just make a connection with each other. Look for memorable appearances from Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess.

Grey’s Anatomy

Season 14, Saturday, June 16

If you missed the ABC drama’s landmark 14th season (2017–18), the revolving doors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are now in full swing on Netflix. Heart surgeon Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) returns, while doctors April (Sarah Drew) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) prepare to depart. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) hopes to save lives with her groundbreaking mini-liver research.

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Season Premiere Season 2, Friday, June 22

Harlem’s hometown hero (Mike Colter) takes on new threats in the second season of the action series — but none is more dangerous to him personally than Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir). The villain’s first play: denting Luke’s standing in the community and making citizens doubt his ability to protect them.

Also on Netflix:

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp

It’s the perfect time of year to catch this silly comedy.

GLOW, Season 1

Season 2 drops June 29, so binge this ’80s-set wrestling comedy with Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie.

The Crown, Season 2

Still giddy from the royal wedding? Explore the family’s history in a fictionalized version of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

Portlandia, Season 8

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein skewer hipsters again in the final installment of their sketch series.

Hulu

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Season 2, Thursday, June 14

Fabulously eccentric and more than a little underrated, this mystery series, which aired on BBC America, dabbles in fantasy, sci-fi, comedy and drama — which is not surprising since it’s based on the work of humorist Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy). Alas, we’re sad to say this season is the show’s last. But at least you can enjoy its thrilling final run as Samuel Barnett, starring as the titular psychic private eye, tries to escape from the shady government agency Blackwing. Meanwhile, Samuel’s sidekick, Todd (Elijah Wood), and Todd’s gal pal, Farah (Jade Eshete), find themselves on the run from the FBI in Montana.

Baby Mama

Saturday, June 16

Oh, baby! Surrogacy goes way wrong when straitlaced businesswoman Kate (Tina Fey) hires wild child Angie (Amy Poehler) to carry her child. Angie has plans of her own, though, and they involve faking a pregnancy so she can run off with Kate’s money. This 2008 laugher shows why the Saturday Night Live alums are a comedic dream team.

Also on Hulu:

All Night

Season 1 On the last night of high school, students take their best shot at unfinished dreams.

Steel Magnolias

Julia Roberts and Sally Field deliver powerful performances in this 1989 dramedy about family and friendship.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Join the quest for the One Ring! All three epics based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are streaming now.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Johnny Depp slays and sings in this musical.

Amazon Prime Video

Suits

Season 7, Monday, June 18

Chances are, you tuned in May 19 to see Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry. But you may have missed Markle’s other wedding on the USA drama — so now’s your chance to catch up. In a royally romantic ceremony, Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, swaps vows with fellow attorney Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams, who departed the show along with Markle). Another romance in the offing: Pearson Specter Litt partner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and fellow exec at the firm Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) share a kiss and maybe more. Oh, and there are plenty of legal cases and scheming too!

Nostalgia

Saturday, June 16

An all-star cast including Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener, Ellen Burstyn and Bruce Dern lead this 2018 ensemble film about love, loss, and remembrance. Through the characters’ separate stories — an eightysomething man (Dern) takes stock of the things he’s accumulated, a sports memorabilia expert (Hamm) appraises others’ items — Nostalgia explores what we hold on to, both physically and emotionally.

Also on Amazon Prime Video:

All or Nothing: New Zealand Blacks

New Zealand’s national rugby team endures ups and downs in 2017.

The Closer, Seasons 1–7

Major Crimes Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) is on the case! She has a knack for making criminals talk, even if her fellow police officers don’t like her that much. Thank yewww.

The Waltons, Seasons 1–9

The complete run of the ’70s drama takes you back to Walton’s Mountain with John-Boy (Richard Thomas) and his extended family.

Babylon 5, Seasons 1–5

The groundbreaking sci-fi series envisioned a five-year space mission that stood as a powerful metaphor for politics, race and faith.

Filmstruck

Star of the Week: Liza Minnelli

Available now

For more than 50 years, stage and screen star Liza Minnelli has wowed audiences with her powerful voice and Academy Award–winning acting. See the legend’s biggest screen gems, including Broadway adaptations Cabaret (1972) and Stepping Out (1991); rom-coms Arthur (1981) and The Sterile Cuckoo (1969); plus the trippy dramedy Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon (1970).

Written by Tennessee Williams

Available now

We’ve always depended on the kindness of strangers… and the brilliance of Tennessee Williams. Filmstruck celebrates one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century by showcasing some of his works that were adapted into movies. Check out seven of his classics, including A Streetcar Named Desire with Marlon Brando (1951); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman (1958); and Sweet Bird of Youth with Newman and Geraldine Page (1962).

Best of the Rest:

Sony Crackle

Seinfeld

Select episodes, Available now

Each month, Crackle streams 10 new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic 1990s sitcom. June’s batch centers on the one and only J. Peterman (recurring star John O’Hurley), purveyor of clothes and verbose boss of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Get to know him — or renew your acquaintance — through "The Secret Code," "The Friar’s Club," "The Muffin Tops" and more.

Obsessed

Available now

Beyoncé stars as Sharon, a loving and devoted wife. She wonders what’s up when her husband, Derek (Idris Elba), starts getting some unsavory attention from Lisa (Ali Larter), the new temp in his office. More than just a troublemaker, Lisa is a stalker, and you’d better believe it all leads to one huge knock-down, drag-out fight between the women in this guilty-pleasure thriller from 2009.

YouTube Red

Impulse

new Series Season 1, Available now

Maddie Hasson stars as a teen who discovers the ability to teleport, which is both awesome and unsettling. It also brings her dangerous attention from some in her small hometown. The sci-fi/action-thriller series is adapted from the book by Steven Gould (Jumper).

CBS All Access

Strange Angel

Series premiere Thursday, June 14

The highly anticipated new series is based on the tawdry real-life exploits of Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a janitor who helped develop the science of rocketry. This eccentric dabbled in wild sexual escapades and was fascinated by the occult, but out of that seediness came an innovation that changed American life forever.

Acorn TV

The Diary of Anne Frank

Monday, June 11

BBC’s poignant 2009 adaptation of the book of the same name stars Game of Thrones’ Ellie Kendrick as Anne, the young Jewish girl hiding in Amsterdam during World War II. (Fellow GOT actor Iain Glen plays her dad, Otto.) The thoughts, fears and dreams the teenager documented in her journal show how hope and humanity survive even in the darkest of times.

Trivia

Seasons 1–2, Monday, June 18

Question: What charming 2011–12 Irish comedy starred David Pearse, Keith McErlean, Olivia Caffrey and Janet Moran as four friends on a pub quiz team who are trying to win 52 weeks in a row? Answer: Trivia.

Where to Stream for Free

Sony Crackle

This service boasts original content (like cop drama The Oath), plus a library of fan-favorite shows (Walker, Texas Ranger) for no charge. A limited selection of movies is available too. But because you’re not paying, you’ll have to sit through commercials. Crackle app; sonycrackle.com

Yahoo View

The internet giant offers the most recent episodes of major broadcast and cable shows like ABC’s Modern Family. Expect ads. view.yahoo.com

Vudu

The rental service has some content — including ’80s series ALF — for no charge. Vudu app; vudu.com

Pluto TV

It aggregates free live TV from around the internet, allowing viewers to watch many sports and news programs (MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, etc.). Pluto TV app; pluto.tv

Free trials

Big brands like Netflix and Hulu let new customers sample the services before requiring payment.