What's Streaming on Netflix, YouTube Red, and Amazon Prime?

Netflix

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Stand-up Premiere Tuesday, May 1

To know former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney (below) is to love him. To not know him means you must watch him rip on growing up, growing old and the iniquities of college.

A Little Help With Carol Burnett

Series Premiere Friday, May 4

The comedy doyenne and a bunch of straight-talking kids (ages 5 through 9) solve adult problems posed to them by celebrity guests such as Julie Bowen, Taraji P. Henson and Lisa Kudrow. (See page 27.)

End Game

Documentary Premiere Friday, May 4

Oscar-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman search for dignity in death at two San Francisco medical centers.

Dear White People

Season Premiere Season 2, Friday, May 4

At Winchester University, a fictional, predominantly Caucasian Ivy League school—which isn’t nearly as politically correct as it wants to be—racial tensions continue to affect the students (Ashley Blaine Featherson, Logan Browning and Antoinette Robertson, above, from left). But so do the love affairs, budding friendships, heartfelt activism and biting ironies that make the comedy’s message even more poignant.

The Rain

Series Premiere Friday, May 4

Six years after a mysterious virus decimates Scandinavia, two siblings hook up with another group of young survivors to find any existing pockets of civilization, as well as clean underwear, cooked food, acne cream…or, as we call them: the necessities.

Anon

Movie Premiere Friday, May 4

A cop (Clive Owen) policing a futuristic world where zero privacy laws have resulted in a zero crime rate is suddenly faced with a series of murders. The case leads him to a woman known only as The Girl (Amanda Seyfried), who still manages to live off the grid.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

New Episode Friday, May 4

The funnyman talks with Tina Fey. The last time he interviewed her on TV, she stripped down to her Spanx. Just sayin’.

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Stand-up Premiere Sunday, May 13

Thanks, ma! To honor Mother’s Day, the pregnant comic chats about breast feeding and all the other stuff your mom had to suffer through so you could be the great person you are today.

Manhunt

Movie Premiere Friday, May 4

Fans of director John Woo’s balletic mayhem, gun-fu and flying doves will love this throwback about a lawyer (Masaharu Fukuyama) wrongly accused of murder and a cop (Hanyu Zhang, above right, with Fukuyama) who are forced to work together.

Filmstruck

Star of the Week: Lauren Bacall Movie Marathon

Friday, May 11

You know how to watch good movies, don’t you? Just download Filmstruck on your Roku, Apple TV, smartphone or tablet and you’ll have access to Lauren Bacall’s best, like 1946’s The Big Sleep, 1948’s Key Largo, 1947’s Dark Passage and 1944’s To Have and Have Not (below).

Sundance Now

Motherland

Series Premiere Thursday, May 10

From the mind of Catastrophe cocreator-cowriter-cogenius Sharon Horgan comes this comedy about the trials, tribulations and outright downers of being a young-ish middle-class mother in England. But some good things happen too. Babies don’t spit up every night, right?

YouTube Red

Cobra Kai

Series Premiere Friday, May 4

More than three decades after the All Valley Karate Championship from the original Karate Kid, former kung fu novice Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio, above)…looks exactly the same. Just kidding. While that is true, this follow-up to the famous 1980s film series focuses on Daniel’s archenemy, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who reignites the pair’s rivalry by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo to train a new group of karate kids. Yeah, good luck trying to get a bunch of millennials to wax on/wax off.

Amazon Prime

Life in Squares

Miniseries Premiere Tuesday, May 1

Virginia Woolf and the Bloomsbury set paint, write, fight and fornicate in this biopic starring some of Britain’s hottest, such as Finn Jones (Iron Fist), James Norton (Grantchester), Rupert Penry-Jones (The Strain) and Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express).

Diablo Guardian

Series Premiere Saturday, May 5

A Mexican girl flees to New York with thousands in stolen cash and several poorly laid plans.

Last Flag Flying

Movie Premiere Friday, May 4

Vietnam War medic “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) reunites with two Marine buddies, Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Richard (Laurence Fishburne, left, with Carell and Cranston), in Boyhood director Richard Linklater’s latest. The plan: a road trip to New Hampshire, where they’ll bury Shepherd’s son, who was killed in the Iraq War.

Also Streaming

Amazon Prime

Bleak House, Miniseries, May 1

Orphan Black, Season 5, May 12

Hulu

Claws, Season 1, May 11

Baywatch, May 12 (right)