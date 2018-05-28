What's Coming and Going From Hulu in June 2018

June is gearing up to be a good month for Hulu subscribers as the streaming site adds many exciting titles to its library.

Fans of Rick & Morty will be glad to hear that Season 3 is being added to the site on June 23, while BBC America's series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency arrives June 14 with the complete second season.

Freeform's series The Bold Type kicks off the month with an early exclusive premiere on the streaming service June 5, and Viceland makes its SVOD premiere on June 8. All of these titles and more will be made available to subscribers when they're added this June.

For the full list check out Hulu's June lineup below. (Note: Titles with an * are available with a subscription to the Showtime or HBO premium add-on.)

Available June 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Better Life (2011) (*Showtime)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)

Across the Universe (2007)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Beer for My Horses (2008)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Bowfinger (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Bull Durham (1988)

The Burbs (1989)

Chinese Box (1997)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Drop Zone (1994)

East is East (1999)

End of Days (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

The Eye (2005)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Harsh Times (2005) (*Showtime)

Hellboy (2004)

The History Boys (2006)

House of D (2005)

I Am David (2004)

Inside (2018)

Into the West (1992)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Life During Wartime (2009) (*Showtime)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Lucky Break (2001) (*Showtime)

Margin Call (2011) (*Showtime)

Mindhunters (2004)

Mistrust (2018) (*Showtime)

Mrs McCutcheon (2017) (*Showtime)

Mutant Species (1995)

My Left Foot (1989)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Our Lady of the Assassins (2000) (*Showtime)

Panic (2000)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Rare Birds (2002)

Religulous (2008)

Restoration (1995)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

The Running Man (1987)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Sleepwalkers (1992) (*Showtime)

Spawn (1997)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)

The Sum of All Fears (2002) (*Showtime)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Swing Away (2016) (*Showtime)

Tamara (2006)

Trainspotting (1996)

The Triumph of Love (2001) (*Showtime)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vantage Point (2008) (*Showtime)

We Blew It (2017)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

Windwalker (1980)

Available June 2

68 Kill (2017) (*Showtime)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (*HBO)

The Gunman (2015) (*Showtime)

Available June 3

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

The Promise (2016) (*Showtime)

Stargate (1994)

Available June 5

The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere (Freeform) (Watch The Bold Type season 2 premiere episode early exclusively on Hulu!)

My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere (FOX)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Available June 6

Gintama (2017)

Out of the Dark (2014)

Available June 7

Allure (2017)

Available June 8

Abandoned: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Black Market: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Black Market Dispatches: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Bong Appetit: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Cyberwar: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

The Four: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Flophouse: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Fuck That’s Delicious: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Gaycation: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Hate Thy Neighbor: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Huang’s World: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (CMT)

Party Legends: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viceland)

Weediquette: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Viceland)

What Would Diplo Do?: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Woman: Complete Season 1 (Viceland)

Available June 9

American Made (2017) (*HBO)

Pork Pie (2017) (*Showtime)

Precious (2008)

Simon Says (2006)

Available June 10

Ghost in the Shell (2017) (*Showtime)

Available June 12

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available June 13

Bad Blood (2016)

Available June 14

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2 (BBC America)

Available June 15

Marlon: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

35 and Ticking (2011)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Cabin Fever: Patient Zero (2014)

The Clintons: An American Odyssey (2012)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

The House October Build (2014)

The House October Built 2 (2017)

Hunstville (2017)

In Too Deep (1999)

Low Down (2014)

Middle of Nowhere (2010)

Nina (2016)

Playin’ For Love (2013)

Sirens (1993)

Smoke (1995)

So This is Christmas (2013)

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (2009)

The Second Mother (2015)

Walking Out (2017) (*Showtime)

Available June 16

Silent Witness: Complete Seasons 10-21(BBC)

Baby Mama (2008)

Killing for Love (2017)

The Mountain Between Us (2017) (*HBO)

Rebel in the Rye (2017) (*Showtime)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Available June 17

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Available June 18

Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Available June 22

The Other Guy: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

Available June 23

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (*HBO)

Love Means Zero (2017) (*Showtime)

Available June 25

Ballet 422 (2014)

Available June 26

Shutter Island (2009)

Available June 27

Swan Princess 8 (2018)

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)

Available June 28

Cairo Time (2009) (*Showtime)

Available June 29

10 x 10 (2018)

Available June 30

EuroTrump (2017)

IT (2017) (*HBO)

**Here's what is leaving Hulu in June:

June 30

30 Beats (2012)

5 Days of War (2010)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Accepted (2006)

Agent (2017)

Alter (2017)

As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instincts (1992)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Fever (2017)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Horsemen (2009)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jane Eyre (1996)

K2 (1992)

Knock Knock (2015)

Ladybugs (1992)

Legionario (2017)

Life Stinks (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

Private Violence (2017)

Project Nim (2011)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Roxanne (1987)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spanglish (2004)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Stories We Tell (2014)

Superstar (1999)

Tenderness (2009)

Texas Killing Fields (2011)

Thunder Soul (2011)

Trading Mom (1994)

Up In Smoke (1978)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

Zodiac (2007)

Zombie Decadence 2 (2017)