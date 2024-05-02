Ranking the Likelihood of ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ & More Canceled Shows Being Saved

'Blue Bloods,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'NCIS: Hawai'i' and more canceled shows that could possibly be saved
When it comes to television, fans have become all too aware of the painful reality of cancellations, but in recent years, cancellations aren’t always a means to an end.

In 2024, plenty of great titles have been canceled, leading to viewer outrage, but their support isn’t always enough as other factors also come into play. Sometimes the fate of a canceled show depends on studios, cast contracts, budgets, and more. Looking back on 2024 so far, titles like Blue Bloods, NCIS: Hawai’i, and Our Flag Means Death have stirred fan outrage over the announcement of their endings.

Whether they’ve completed their runs or are steadily approaching their final episodes, we’re reflecting on some of the titles that have been canceled and where they stand when it comes to the possibility of renewal.

Jaina Lee Ortiz in 'Station 19'
Disney/James Clark

9. Station 19

The Shondaland series which has served as a spinoff to Grey’s Anatomy will conclude after its current seventh season ABC. Despite a strong love for this series from fans, the likelihood that it could find life elsewhere besides its current network is slim to none. At least there’s hope that some of Station 19‘s characters will continue to exist on Grey’s.

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin in 'Superman & Lois'
Bettina Strauss/The CW

8. Superman & Lois

As The CW‘s scripted programming dwindles, particularly when it comes to superhero fare, the likelihood of Superman & Lois finding life there or on another network grows less likely each passing day.

Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden in 'So Help Me Todd'
Michael Courtney/CBS

7. So Help Me Todd

CBS pulled the plug on this fun series starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden as a crime-solving mother-son duo, and while fans are upset about the cancellation, we don’t picture the network changing their mind; a report from Deadline confirmed as much, suggesting there is no second chance on the horizon.

LL Cool J and Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

6. NCIS: Hawai'i

This NCIS spinoff barely got started after just 3 seasons on the air. Emotions are still raw among fans, but Hawai’i was also mentioned in the same Deadline report, hinting no second chances are on the way, unfortunately.

Marg Helgenberger in 'CSI: Vegas'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

5. CSI: Vegas

It was fun while it lasted, but CSI: Crime Scene Investigation‘s sequel has reached the end of the line. But fret not, because according to  Deadline, another series within the CSI universe is still on the table.

Sarah Lancashire in 'Julia'
Max

4. Julia

Max‘s tasty drama about Julia Child (Sarah Lancashire) was certainly deserving of more than the two seasons it received, and while its future remains unclear at this time, its streaming roots are certainly helpful for its outlook.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in 'Schmigadoon!'
Apple TV+

3. Schmigadoon!

This musical series from Apple TV+ was unceremoniously canceled despite rave reviews and a strong fanbase. As time passes, chances of this series being saved get unlikelier, but showrunner Cinco Paul did reveal Season 3 had already been written, making it much more marketable but still in limbo.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Max

2. Our Flag Means Death

This much-loved pirate rom-com following the love story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) certainly has a lot of fan love. Fans rallied a campaign shortly after its cancellation at the beginning of 2024, but their efforts have yet to yield results despite early talks with other platforms following Max’s axing. While showrunner David Jenkins hinted that the show reached the end of its line in an attempt to find a new home, we won’t turn our backs on OFMD quite yet.

Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

1. Blue Bloods

CBS’s long-running police procedural starring Tom Selleck has garnered a massive fanbase over the years, so news that the show would end after its current 14th season left many unhappy. While a recent press conference revealed CBS has no plans to extend the show beyond its remaining episodes set to wrap this December, we know CBS isn’t afraid to change its mind as the network uncanceled S.W.A.T. this spring. Plus, with a full half season still to come in the fall, that gives the show (and its viewers) plenty of time to possibly convince the network.

