When it comes to television, fans have become all too aware of the painful reality of cancellations, but in recent years, cancellations aren’t always a means to an end.

In 2024, plenty of great titles have been canceled, leading to viewer outrage, but their support isn’t always enough as other factors also come into play. Sometimes the fate of a canceled show depends on studios, cast contracts, budgets, and more. Looking back on 2024 so far, titles like Blue Bloods, NCIS: Hawai’i, and Our Flag Means Death have stirred fan outrage over the announcement of their endings.

Whether they’ve completed their runs or are steadily approaching their final episodes, we’re reflecting on some of the titles that have been canceled and where they stand when it comes to the possibility of renewal.