'Goliath,' 'Suits' and More Coming to Amazon in June 2018

Things are heating up at Amazon this summer as the streaming site is set to release many exciting titles this June.

Beginning on June 1, Amazon Prime is adding the complete collections of shows like Rescue Me, The Waltons, and Babylon 5. While Season 1 of the Prime Original series All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks brings viewers an inside look at the rugby team's 2017 season June 1.

Later this month catch Season 2 of the Billy Bob Thorton starring Goliath, the Prime Original Series returns June 15. Meanwhile films like Amazon's own Wonder Wheel, and Oscar nominees Lady Bird and The Disaster Artist will be added this June.

All of these titles and more will be added in the coming month, check the schedule below for the full lineup.

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in June 2018:

June 1

Movies

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Beer for My Horses

Beowulf

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood and Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown at Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

The Disaster Artist

Day of the Dead

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Flickers

Flood

Forces of Nature

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

House of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Panic

Rare Birds

Religulous

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Ring of Fire

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears of the Sun

The 4th Floor

The Age of Innocence

The Ant Bully

The Ashram

The Burbs

The Care Bears Movie

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Natural

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie)

TV Series

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Babylon 5 Seasons 1-5

The Waltons Seasons 1-9

Rescue Me Seasons 1-9

June 3

Movies

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate

June 5

Movies

Lions for Lambs

June 8

TV Series

Lost in Oz Season 1B (Prime Original series)

June 9

Movies

Braven

Precious

Simon Says

June 15

TV Series

Goliath Season 2 (Prime Original series)

June 16

Movies

Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 18

TV Series

Suits Season 7

June 26

Movies

Shutter Island

TV Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1B (Prime Original series)

June 29

TV Series

A Very English Scandal Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Available to Rent on Prime Video:

June 5

Movies

Delirium

The Dating Project

Thoroughbreds

June 12

Movies

Flower

Sherlock Gnomes

Strangers: Prey at Night

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

June 1

TV Series

CB Strike (Cinemax)

June 3

TV Series

Succession Season 1 (HBO)

June 8

Live Sports

AVP Gold Series in New York (AVP)

June 9

TV

Santa Cruz vs. Mares II (Showtime)

Live Sports

*UFC 225 “Whittaker vs. Romero” (UFC)

June 10

TV Series

Billions Season 3 (Showtime)

June 14

TV Series

Strange Angel Season 1 (CBS All Access)

June 16

TV

Spence vs. Ocampo (Showtime)

June 18

Live Sports

ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club (ATP)

June 22

TV

Shields vs. Gabriels (Showtime)

Live Sports

AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park (AVP)

June 24

TV Series

Westworld Season 2 (HBO)

June 25

Live Sports

ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain (ATP)