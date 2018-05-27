'Goliath,' 'Suits' and More Coming to Amazon in June 2018
Things are heating up at Amazon this summer as the streaming site is set to release many exciting titles this June.
Beginning on June 1, Amazon Prime is adding the complete collections of shows like Rescue Me, The Waltons, and Babylon 5. While Season 1 of the Prime Original series All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks brings viewers an inside look at the rugby team's 2017 season June 1.
Later this month catch Season 2 of the Billy Bob Thorton starring Goliath, the Prime Original Series returns June 15. Meanwhile films like Amazon's own Wonder Wheel, and Oscar nominees Lady Bird and The Disaster Artist will be added this June.
Amazon's 'Transparent' to End After Season 5
The final season will not feature lead actor Jeffrey Tambor.
All of these titles and more will be added in the coming month, check the schedule below for the full lineup.
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in June 2018:
June 1
Movies
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
As Good As Dead
August Rush
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Beer for My Horses
Beowulf
Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)
Blitz
Blood and Glory
Blue Like Jazz
Breakdown
Burnt Offerings
Cavedweller
Chinese Box
Clown at Midnight
Command Performance
Danger Zone
Amazon Greenlights 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere This Summer
The John Kraskinski-led thriller doesn't premiere its first season until late August.
The Disaster Artist
Day of the Dead
Dog Watch
Double Identity
Double Jeopardy
Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows
Drop Zone
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
Flickers
Flood
Forces of Nature
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
House of D
I Am David
Ladies Man
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun: Origins
Mousehunt
Mutant Species
Nacho Libre
Nurse 3D
Panic
Rare Birds
Religulous
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Ring of Fire
Saturday Night Fever
Serving Sara
Space Jam
Stanley & Iris
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tamara
Tears of the Sun
The 4th Floor
The Age of Innocence
The Ant Bully
The Ashram
The Burbs
The Care Bears Movie
The Eye 2
The Frozen Ground
The Natural
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Running Man
The Young Karl Marx
Tilt
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie)
Natalie Dormer on the Frighteningly Contemporary Themes in Amazon's 'Picnic At Hanging Rock'
And why she didn't carry the 'baggage' of Peter Weir's revered film adaptation of the tale.
TV Series
All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Babylon 5 Seasons 1-5
The Waltons Seasons 1-9
Rescue Me Seasons 1-9
June 3
Movies
Lady Bird
Max 2: White House Hero
Stargate
June 5
Movies
Lions for Lambs
June 8
TV Series
Lost in Oz Season 1B (Prime Original series)
June 9
Movies
Braven
Precious
Simon Says
June 15
TV Series
Goliath Season 2 (Prime Original series)
Golden Globe Winner Billy Bob Thornton on Goliath's Future
Is the Amazon series done?
June 16
Movies
Nostalgia
Transformers: The Last Knight
June 18
TV Series
Suits Season 7
June 26
Movies
Shutter Island
TV Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1B (Prime Original series)
What's Streaming on Netflix, YouTube Red, and Amazon Prime?
Plus, find out what's available on Hulu and Sundance Now.
June 29
TV Series
A Very English Scandal Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Available to Rent on Prime Video:
June 5
Movies
Delirium
The Dating Project
Thoroughbreds
June 12
Movies
Flower
Sherlock Gnomes
Strangers: Prey at Night
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
June 1
TV Series
CB Strike (Cinemax)
June 3
TV Series
Succession Season 1 (HBO)
June 8
Live Sports
AVP Gold Series in New York (AVP)
June 9
TV
Santa Cruz vs. Mares II (Showtime)
Live Sports
*UFC 225 “Whittaker vs. Romero” (UFC)
June 10
TV Series
Billions Season 3 (Showtime)
June 14
TV Series
Strange Angel Season 1 (CBS All Access)
June 16
TV
Spence vs. Ocampo (Showtime)
June 18
Live Sports
ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club (ATP)
June 22
TV
Shields vs. Gabriels (Showtime)
Live Sports
AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park (AVP)
June 24
TV Series
Westworld Season 2 (HBO)
June 25
Live Sports
ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain (ATP)AlertMe