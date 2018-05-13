What's Streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix? 'Picnic at Hanging Rock', '13 Reasons Why', and More

Amazon Prime Video

You Are Wanted

Season Premiere Season 2, Friday, May 18

There’s a new sheriff in town. The head of the United States Cyber Command (Michael Landes) arrives in Berlin to take over the hunt for hotel clerk Lukas Franke (Matthias Schweighofer), who’s been wrongly accused of masterminding a cyber attack on the city’s power grid.

Dino Dana

Season Premiere Season 2, Tuesday, May 22

Grade school paleontologist Dana is super busy now that she can make dinosaurs come alive in this CGI/live-action kids’ show. First up: reuniting a triceratops family.

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Series Premiere Friday, May 25

Valentine’s Day stinks for many. But when you disappear while on a V-Day outing with your schoolmates and headmistress, well… This new adaptation of Joan Lindsay’s novel about four missing women in turn-of-the-century Australia blends the sexual repression of Peter Weir’s famous 1975 film with the lush scenery, stilted camera and jaded eye of today. Add the furrowed-brow intensity of Natalie Dormer as the school’s woman in charge, and the result is hella eerie.

The Boulevard

Docuseries Premiere Monday, May 14

Actor Robert Wagner hosts this look at fellow thespians as they reminisce about getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (the second-most-visited tourist attraction in California, after Disneyland). Participants include Chris Rock, Joan Collins, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Lopez.

British Miniseries Marathon

Available now

Bingeing on jellied eels, beans on toast or steak and kidney pie may sound gross, but you don’t need to be an Anglophile to devour Amazon’s huge new collection of British miniseries. The selection of shows (and stars) includes Daniel Deronda (with Hugh Dancy), David Copperfield (Daniel Radcliffe), Oliver Twist (Tom Hardy), Little Dorrit (Claire Foy) and The Way We Live Now (Cillian Murphy).

AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Austin Open

Live Sports Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20

Enjoy live (and on-demand) coverage of the men’s and women’s matches, plus highlights and commentary from the tournament. All without getting sand in your eyes.

Netflix

Safe

New Series Season 1, available now

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall returns to series television as a widowed father and surgeon raising his two daughters inside an English gated community that doesn’t seem so safe and tony after his older girl goes missing. It’s based on the mystery by bestselling novelist Harlan Coben.

Cargo

Movie Premiere Friday, May 18

Stranded in the rugged Australian Outback following an outbreak that transforms people into zombies, an infected father (Martin Freeman) searches for a safe haven to leave his infant daughter before he “turns.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Special Premiere Friday, May 25

The iconic comedians cut it up with superior skill in a live stage show.

13 Reasons Why

Season Premiere Season 2, Friday, May 18

The headline-making young-adult drama explores more of the fallout from troubled teen Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) suicide, including a sexual assault case and gun violence.

Also on Netflix:

Kong: King of the Apes, Season 2, Available now

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 4, May 15

Shooter, Season 2, May 22

The Toys That Made Us, Season 2, May 25

Arrow, Season 6, May

Dynasty, Season 1, May

Riverdale, Season 2, May

Supernatural, Season 13, May

12 Monkeys

Season 3, Wednesday, May 16

Time jumper Cole (Aaron Stanford) searches for pregnant Cassie (Amanda Schull) in the year 2163. But before he can rescue her, Cole’s future self tells him he needs to travel to France in 1917 — during World War I — to find Jennifer Goines (Emily Hampshire) instead.

The Strain

Season 4, Wednesday, May 16

Nine months into the nuclear winter, the vampire-like Strigoi have started roaming the streets at any hour of the day.

Quick Draw

Seasons 1 and 2, available now

One of the streaming service’s first original series is also one of its funniest. Don’t miss it. And speaking of missing, the sharpshooting hero, Harvard-educated Kansas sheriff Henry Hoyle (John Lehr) never does. It’s everything else he screws up.

Acorn

Amnesia

Miniseries Premiere Monday, May 21

A British cop (John Hannah) thinks a missing man is linked to his own wife’s vanishing.

Keeping Faith

New Series Season 1, available now

A Welsh woman (Eve Myles) goes from breezy mom to kick-butt detective when her husband, Evan (Bradley Freegard), disappears following the birth of their third child.

Filmstruck

Director of the Week:

John Huston Friday, May 18

Mysteries, westerns, war dramas, capers, romances, adventures—Oscar-winning filmmaker John Huston made ’em all. This collection of 11 films includes The Maltese Falcon (starring Humphrey Bogart, above, 1941), Key Largo (1948), The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) and The Night of the Iguana (1964).