‘The Cleaning Lady’: Élodie Yung Says Thony’s Out for ‘Revenge’ Leading Up to Finale

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 8, “Know Thy Enemy.”]

Thony will avenge Arman if it’s the last thing she does in The Cleaning Lady. Series star Élodie Yung tells TV Insider that following Arman’s (the late Adan Canto) death in Episode 6, Thony has become a woman obsessed with “revenge,” and it will continue to affect her relationships with everyone in the show.

“She wants to take Ramona down,” Yung says of Arman’s aunt, played by Kate del Castillo. This vitriol is the result of Thony’s theory that Ramona is somehow tied to Arman’s kidnapping. Ramona, a cartel boss, was hellbent on getting her nephew back throughout the first half of the season, but Thony suspected an insidious truth lying beneath Ramona’s familial facade.

In Season 3 Episode 8, which aired on Tuesday, April 30 on FOX, Thony’s suspicions seemed to be confirmed when she found Ramona and Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) in the dilapidated apartment in which Arman was being held before his death. Written on a mirror in the room was the name “Marina,” Ramona’s other moniker. According to Ramona, Dante (Clayton Cardenas) found Arman hitting their routes but they realized it was him too late. She apologized for his abduction but denied any involvement. Thony isn’t buying that Ramona is innocent.

Yung says that from this point on, Ramona is the main antagonist of the season, and that “there’s this theme of revenge that we have in the second half [of Season 3] because of the loss Thony’s going through. Because she knows that Ramona has something to do with it, she wants to take her down.”

Arman’s widow, Nadia (Eva de Dominici) was arrested for insurance fraud in Episode 8, and she too believes that Ramona is responsible for Arman’s death. She may not have ordered it, but she didn’t stop it. Yung says that Thony and Nadia now have a shared enemy, and this will bring them closer together despite their love triangle. Thony says their shared love of Arman was once the cause of their rivalry, but now it will be the cause of their team-up.