'Felicity' Cast to Reunite for 20th Anniversary at 2018 ATX TV Festival

The cast of the hit '90s show Felicity is reuniting to celebrate 20 years since the show premiered in 1998. The cast, including Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson and Ian Gomez, as well as director/producer Lawrence Trilling, will all be at the 2018 ATX Television Festival in June.

The drama series ran from 1998 to 2002 on The WB and followed Felicity (Russell, in the Americans actress's star-making role) as she moves to New York City for college and starts to discover her true self, deals with the aches and pains of growing up, and all the exciting possibilities the future may hold.

This year's ATX Festival will also host a sneak peek of an exclusive clip from FX’s highly anticipated Mayans MC, the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, along with a Q&A with co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Those festivities will kick off at the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally in downtown Austin.

Other panels include talks with the creators and producers of Syfy's Wynonna Earp, and HBO's High Maintenance and Crashing.

Hulu is presenting a special TGIF series panel featuring Ben Savage and Michael Jacobs from Boy Meets World, Bronson Pinchot from Perfect Strangers, William Bickley from Family Matters and Step By Step, Kellie Shangyne Williams from Family Matters, and Nell Scovell from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Receiving this year's ATX Award in Television Excellence will be Marcy Carsey, who is co-founder of the independent production company The Carsey-Werner Company, which has produced TV classics such as The Cosby Show and Roseanne. Past honorees of this award have included Henry Winkler, James L. Brooks, and Norman Lear.

The 2018 ATX TV Festival takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.