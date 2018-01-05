FX Orders 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC'

FX announced Friday at the Television Critics Association (TCA) 2018 Winter Press Tour that it has picked up the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC , with the first 10 episodes premiering in late summer/early fall 2018, around the 10th anniversary of the premiere of SOA.

The series, from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, builds on the Sons of Anarchy saga, which ran on the network from 2008 to 2014. The Mayans were recurring characters on the drama about rival motorcycle gangs, and this new series will boast an almost entirely Latino cast.

Mayans MC finds EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans MC charter along the border of California and Mexico. EZ tries to carve out a new identity as an outlaw in the same town where he was once its golden boy.

Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta also star.