‘Days’ Summer Trailer Gives First Look at Major Returns, Who Shot EJ? Trial, a Baby Twist & More (VIDEO)

Stephanie Sloane
Comments

Get ready for a summer of explosive drama in Salem — a sizzling new reel from Peacock promises Days of Our Lives will be on fire as the temperatures continue to rise.

“A fun summer surprise for Days of Our Lives fans!” says a show spokesperson. “There are really exciting storylines as the 60th season continues, culminating in the show’s 60th anniversary episodes. It’s the perfect time to tease the fans with what’s to come.”

Look for a host of returns over the next few months, including Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), among others.

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has a health crisis that brings unsettling memories of Stefano DiMera. Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) will play a part in the unfolding of that mystery.

Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) will give birth to her baby, but a big twist turns the story in a completely different direction, affecting Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis).

Inside Abe & Paulina’s 'DAYS' Love Story With James Reynolds and Jackée Harry
Related

Inside Abe & Paulina’s 'DAYS' Love Story With James Reynolds and Jackée Harry

The “Who Shot EJ?” trial begins, with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) as the prime suspect accused of trying to murder his father, and EJ’s lover, Belle Black (Martha Madison), as the district attorney prosecuting the case.

But wait, there’s more! Intrigue, mysteries, shocking revelations, deceit, and jaw-dropping twists all lead to the 60th anniversary gala event in November. The Hortons will be back in full force as the community gathers to honor its patriarch, Dr. Tom Horton, played by the late Macdonald Carey.

Check out this sneak peek and be sure to tune into Days of Our Lives, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Alison Sweeney

Deidre Hall

Emily O'Brien

Greg Vaughan

Matthew Ashford

Melissa Reeves

Roark Critchlow




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Korie and Willie Robertson
1
‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson Wants Big Change to Married Life With Willie
Taissa Farmiga as Gladys in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 2
2
How Gladys’ Loss Will ‘Cost Her Everything’ in ‘The Gilded Age’
Wheel of Fortune contestant Jesse Larson solving the Bonus Puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Heartbreak for Nurse After Ryan Seacrest’s Million Dollar Tease
Deadliest Catch Season 21
4
‘Deadliest Catch’ Gets Season 21 Premiere Date & ‘Gold Rush’ Theme
Eva LaRue - 'General Hospital'
5
Eva LaRue Exits ‘GH’ — Find Out Natalia’s Final Episode Date