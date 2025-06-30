Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Get ready for a summer of explosive drama in Salem — a sizzling new reel from Peacock promises Days of Our Lives will be on fire as the temperatures continue to rise.

“A fun summer surprise for Days of Our Lives fans!” says a show spokesperson. “There are really exciting storylines as the 60th season continues, culminating in the show’s 60th anniversary episodes. It’s the perfect time to tease the fans with what’s to come.”

Look for a host of returns over the next few months, including Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), among others.

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has a health crisis that brings unsettling memories of Stefano DiMera. Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) will play a part in the unfolding of that mystery.

Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) will give birth to her baby, but a big twist turns the story in a completely different direction, affecting Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis).

The “Who Shot EJ?” trial begins, with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) as the prime suspect accused of trying to murder his father, and EJ’s lover, Belle Black (Martha Madison), as the district attorney prosecuting the case.

But wait, there’s more! Intrigue, mysteries, shocking revelations, deceit, and jaw-dropping twists all lead to the 60th anniversary gala event in November. The Hortons will be back in full force as the community gathers to honor its patriarch, Dr. Tom Horton, played by the late Macdonald Carey.

Check out this sneak peek and be sure to tune into Days of Our Lives, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock