Erich Anderson, an actor known for his roles in the television shows Felicity and Melrose Place, has died. He was 67.

The passing was announced by Anderson’s wife, actress Saxon Trainor, who confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing he died over the weekend in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

“My husband Erich died this morning. I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O’Malley’s words as I am too bereft now to write anything,” Trainor wrote alongside a photo of her late husband.

The statement continued, “My brother in law Erich Anderson passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer. He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity’s father on “Felicity;” he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I’ll miss him in but his ordeal is over.”

Anderson appeared in several classic TV shows throughout his career, including the role of Bruce Christianson on Second Chances, Billy Sidel on thirtysomething, and, most memorably, the father of Keri Russell’s titular coed on Felicity. He also guest starred on Melrose Place as Courtney Thorne-Smith’s psychiatrist.

He also made numerous guest appearances on shows such as CSI, CSI: Miami, Murder, She Wrote, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Boomtown, House, The X-Files, Bones, Monk, and The Outer Limits.

On film, he is perhaps best known for his role as Rob Dier in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, the brother of one of serial killer Jason Voorhees’ victims, who was out for revenge.

He also appeared in the films The Glass Shield, The Final Cut, Thick as Thieves, Unfaithful, Officer Downe, and, most recently, Cold Brook.

In later years, he penned the novels Hallowed Be Thy Name, The Kingdom Come, and Rabbit: A Golf Fable.

He is survived by his wife, Saxon, and his brother-in-law, Michael.