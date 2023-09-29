No doubt countless high schoolers tried to scout out an application for the University of New York a quarter-century ago, after Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) followed a boy there in the pilot of The WB’s Felicity.

The school was fake, of course, but the TV drama’s romantic storylines felt real for the viewers who tuned in to watch Felicity connect with Ben Covington (Scott Speedman) and then Noel Crane (Scott Foley). In fact, TV Insider named the trio as one of TV’s best and most divisive love triangles.

Felicity debuted on September 29, 1998, and launched the careers of several of its stars, plus those of creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. And plenty of famous faces matriculated at UNY, too. Below are some of those well-known guest stars.