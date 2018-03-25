What’s Coming and Going From Hulu in April 2018

Alexis Bledel in Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale .

April is gearing up to be a big month for Hulu subscribers as old favorites and new series are set to premiere.

Starting off the month, viewers can check out the second season of the Hulu original series, National Treasure: Kiri, when episodes start becoming available on April 4. Meanwhile, Seasons 1 and 2 of ITV’s Love Island will be available on April 19.

Two highly-anticipated second seasons streaming this month are The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld. Hulu’s award winning dystopian drama returns April 25, just days after Westworld‘s April 22 premiere. Fans who want to view the HBO series must also subscribe to premium add-on.

With so many high-quality titles being added to this month’s lineup, there’s no doubt Hulu’s the place to be this April. For the full lineup, see the complete list below. (Note: Titles with an * are available with a subscription to the HBO, Showtime or Cinemax premium add-ons.)

Available April 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12 (History)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B (History)

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1 (History)

House Hunters: Complete Season 108 (HGTV)

House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Project Runway: Complete Season 15 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 9 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

30 Beats (2012)

5 Days of War (2010)

50/50 (2011)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Accepted (2006)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

The Beaver (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Red State (2012)

Con Air (1997)

The Conspirator (2011)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Dogs of War (1981)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eagle Vs Shark (2007)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Fathers and Daughters (2015)

Flashback (1990)

The Flowers of War (2011)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Funny About Love (1990)

Gamer (2009)

The Giant King (2015)

Hellbenders 3D (2012)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am a Teacher (2016)

The Inbetweeners (2011)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Jackal (1997)

Jane Eyre (2011)

K2 (1991)

Ladybugs (1992)

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

Land Before Time Sing Along (1997)

Land Before Time Sing Along 2 (1999)

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Leftovers (2017)

Life Stinks (1991)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

Marathon Man (1976)

The Marc Pease Experience (2009)

Married to the Mob (1988)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mystery Team (2009)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

The Phantom (1996)

Prancer (1989)

Project Nim (2011)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Roxanne (1987)

Salsa (1988)

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

She’s Having A Baby (1988)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Stories We Tell (2012)

Superstar (1999)

The Switch (2010)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Tenderness (2009)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

Texas Killing Fields (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Thunder Soul (2010)

Trading Mom (1994)

Tumbledown (2015)

Up In Smoke (1978)

Uptown Girls (2003)

U-571 (2000)

Warpath (1951)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Winning Season (2010)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Available April 2

Black Sails: Complete Season 4 (Starz)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)

Life Partners (2014)

Available April 3

The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 4

National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

So B It (2016)

Available April 6

Dina (2017)

Available April 7

My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere (Funimation)

Available April 9

Take My Nose…Please (2017)

Available April 10

Preacher: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Hours (2013)

Available April 11

New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Augie (2017)

Available April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Available April 13

Rellik: Series Premiere (*Cinemax)

Available April 14

Dealt (2017)

Available April 15

A Teacher (2013)

American Gangster (2007)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Fame (2009)

Hollow in the Land (2018)

Howl (2010)

In the Bedroom (2001)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Master of Disguise (2002)

Off Label (2012)

Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)

Slumber (2018)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Messenger (2009)

Available April 16

The Relationtrip (2017)

Available April 18

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Available April 19

Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21 (All3 Media)

Loving Vincent (2017)

Available April 20

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Available April 22

Westworld: Season 2 Premiere (*HBO)

Available April 24

Vikings: Complete Season 5 (History)

Available April 25

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 26

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

Available April 27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

Available April 28

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

Available April 29

Permanent (2017)

Available April 30

The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3 (NBC)

Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise)

A Thousand Junkies (2017)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in April:

April 30

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Amelie (2001)

American Idiots (2013)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Avenging Force (1986)

Bolero (1984)

Capote (2005)

Coming Soon (1999)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

Depraved Decadence (2007)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Fire with Fire (2012)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Hamlet (1990)

Harsh Times (2006)

He Said, She Said (1991)

Hoodlum (1997)

Intersection (1994)

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Larger Than Life (1996)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Red State (2012)

Redline (2009)

Running Scared (1986)

Sabrina (1995)

Show of Force (1990)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)

Traitor (2008)

Two Family House (2000)