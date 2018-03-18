Steve Harvey is a man of many skills…including, it seems, the ability to walk on water. On NBC’s hit kid variety show Little Big Shots, the MC defies gravity thanks to the help of a 7-year-old science aficionado. The result is “phenomenal,” promises executive producer Alison Holloway.

That stunt is just one of many impressive acts on Season 3. To curate the most eye-popping crop yet, Holloway and her team broadened their search.

See Also Steve Harvey and the Secrets Behind Little Big Shots' Huge Success Harvey, producers and executives explain how NBC's Little Big Shots became TV's latest must-watch show for the whole family.

“We have gone to every corner of the planet to find these children,” she says. Among their discoveries: a foot-juggling team from Ethiopia, an Irish singer on the autism spectrum and a contortionist from Las Vegas. Harvey also welcomes back standouts from seasons past, including singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (who won America’s Got Talent in 2017).

Yes, the acts are incredibly cool. But Holloway says it’s the unscripted moments between Harvey and the kids that make the show magical. “Everyone is blown away by the fact that a 4-year-old can command 10 minutes of television with Steve Harvey,” she says. “He brings his experiences of being a parent and grandparent to our show, he is very gracious with the children, and most of the time he allows them to have the punch line, which is almost unheard of.”

Little Big Shots, Season Premiere, Sunday, March 18, 7/6c, NBC