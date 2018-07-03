'Little Big Shots': Griffin's Support of Brother Turner With Down Syndrome Will Warm Your Heart (VIDEO)

We're not crying, you're crying!

Thursday's episode of Little Big Shots is sure to warm your heart this holiday week (not like the NBC show about precocious kids doesn't do that every week). On July 5, brothers Griffin and Turner Scott from Nova Scotia stop by to chat with host Steve Harvey, sharing their brotherly bond — one that goes beyond the typical sibling friendship.

You may remember last summer when Griffin's video explaining why he loves his brother Turner — who has Down syndrome — went viral. Since then, the clip has gained nationwide attention with Griffin as a fierce advocate for his little brother.

A year later, we're checking in with the boys on Little Big Shots, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

Watch below as Harvey presents both Griffin and Turner with awards, and the boys share their special bond with the audience. And if your eyes start getting all watery don't say we didn't warn you!

Little Big Shots, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC